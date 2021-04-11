Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Per TSN's John Lu, forward Joel Armia is taking in full practice this morning for the Habs.

Armia skated before practice on Saturday for the first time since being placed on the NHL's COVID protocols list on March 22.

The 27-year-old has five goals and 10 points in 24 games this season.