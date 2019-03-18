50m ago
Ice Chips: Kapanen skates, Gauthier out
TSN.ca Staff
Button: Maple Leafs need to utilize patience to turn things around
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen skated ahead of practice on Monday. The 22-year-old has missed the last four games with a concussion.
The Leafs also announced that forward Frederik Gauthier will not travel with the team due to a foot injury. He will miss games against the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have recalled defenceman Cameron Gaunce from the Syracuse Crunch. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 32 assists in 56 games with the Crunch in the AHL.