Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen skated ahead of practice on Monday. The 22-year-old has missed the last four games with a concussion.

Kasperi Kapanen on the ice ahead of Leafs practice ... missed last four games with a concussion ... this would be his first practice back ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 18, 2019

The Leafs also announced that forward Frederik Gauthier will not travel with the team due to a foot injury. He will miss games against the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Leafs forward Frederik Gauthier (foot) will not travel with the team for the next two games in Nashville and Buffalo and will be re-evaluated on Thursday. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 18, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have recalled defenceman Cameron Gaunce from the Syracuse Crunch. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 32 assists in 56 games with the Crunch in the AHL.