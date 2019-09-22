1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs send down Primeau, Leskinen
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens announced that they have sent goalie Cayden Primeau and defenceman Otto Leskinen to the AHL's Laval Rocket.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have assigned goaltender Kevin Lankinen to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, the team announced late Saturday night. This leaves their roster at 32 (18 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goalies).
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators have reduced their training camp roster by 11 players: Goaltenders Joey Daccord and Filip Gustavsson, defencemen Andreas Englund, Max Lajoie and Jordan Murray will join Belleville's American Hockey League camp. Forwards Jonathan Davidsson, Alex Formenton, Morgan Klimchuk, Joe LaBate, Josh Norris and Max Veronneau have also been assigned to Belleville.
Englund and Klimchuk have to clear waivers before being assigned to the AHL.
Winnipeg Jets
Here are the Winnipeg Jets lines ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Calgary Flames.
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Vesalainen-Little-Roslovic
Appleton-Spacek-Shaw
Luoto-Suess-Griffith
--
Heinola-Kulikov
Bitetto-Poolman
Stanley-Green
--
Brossoit
Berdin
Pittsburgh Penguins
Here are the Pittsburgh Penguins lines for Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.