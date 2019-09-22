Dreger on Jets' suspension of Byfuglien: 'There's nothing ominous about this'

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens announced that they have sent goalie Cayden Primeau and defenceman Otto Leskinen to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have assigned goaltender Kevin Lankinen to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, the team announced late Saturday night. This leaves their roster at 32 (18 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goalies).

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have reduced their training camp roster by 11 players: Goaltenders Joey Daccord and Filip Gustavsson, defencemen Andreas Englund, Max Lajoie and Jordan Murray will join Belleville's American Hockey League camp. Forwards Jonathan Davidsson, Alex Formenton, Morgan Klimchuk, Joe LaBate, Josh Norris and Max Veronneau have also been assigned to Belleville.

Englund and Klimchuk have to clear waivers before being assigned to the AHL.

Winnipeg Jets

Here are the Winnipeg Jets lines ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Calgary Flames.

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Vesalainen-Little-Roslovic

Appleton-Spacek-Shaw

Luoto-Suess-Griffith

--

Heinola-Kulikov

Bitetto-Poolman

Stanley-Green

--

Brossoit

Berdin

Pittsburgh Penguins

Here are the Pittsburgh Penguins lines for Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.