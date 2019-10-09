57m ago
Ice Chips: Habs place F McCarron on waivers
Head coach Claude Julien says backup goalie Keith Kinkaid will get his first start with the Habs Wednesday night in Buffalo against the Sabres. Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Habs' Julien, Petry aren't surprised by Krueger's early success in Buffalo
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Michael McCarron was placed on waivers on Wednesday. McCarron, 24, has yet to appear in a game with the Canadiens this season.
The 2013 first-round pick player 18 games with the Canadiens last season, posting one assist. He has seven goals and 21 points in 32 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.
Head coach Claude Julien says backup goalie Keith Kinkaid will get his first start with the Habs Wednesday night in Buffalo against the Sabres. The 30-year-old spent the last six seasons with the New Jersey Devils. Kinkaid had a down season in 2018-19 (15-18-6, 3.36 GAA, 0.891 SV) after posting a 26-10-3 record with a 2.77 GAA and 0.913 SV the year prior.
---
Livestream the Canadiens' home opener on Thursday with TSN Direct – the exclusive streaming service from TSN. Subscribe Now >
NHL Regional Restrictions Apply
---
Toronto Maple Leafs
Wednesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Kapanen-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore
Petan-Spezza/Shore-Gauthier
Timashov
Defence
Rielly-Ceci
Muzzin-Barrie
Sandin-Holl
Dermott-Marincin
Goalies
Andersen
Hutchinson
Ottawa Senators
Wednesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Abramov-Pageau-Sabourin
Tkachuk-White-Ennis
Duclair-Tierney-Ryan
Namestnikov-Anisimov-Brown
Extra-Boedker
Defence
Chabot-Zaitsev
Brannstrom-Hainsey
Borowiecki-DeMelo
Goloubef