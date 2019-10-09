Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Michael McCarron was placed on waivers on Wednesday. McCarron, 24, has yet to appear in a game with the Canadiens this season.

The 2013 first-round pick player 18 games with the Canadiens last season, posting one assist. He has seven goals and 21 points in 32 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Les Canadiens ont annoncé aujourd’hui que l’attaquant Michael McCarron a été soumis au ballottage de la LNH.



The Canadiens today announced that forward Michael McCarron has been placed on NHL waivers.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 9, 2019

Head coach Claude Julien says backup goalie Keith Kinkaid will get his first start with the Habs Wednesday night in Buffalo against the Sabres. The 30-year-old spent the last six seasons with the New Jersey Devils. Kinkaid had a down season in 2018-19 (15-18-6, 3.36 GAA, 0.891 SV) after posting a 26-10-3 record with a 2.77 GAA and 0.913 SV the year prior.

Claude Julien confirme que Keith Kinkaid obtiendra son premier départ avec les Canadiens, ce soir à Buffalo.



Claude Julien confirms that Keith Kinkaid will get his first start with the Habs tonight in Buffalo. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 9, 2019

---

Toronto Maple Leafs

Wednesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore

Petan-Spezza/Shore-Gauthier

Timashov

Defence

Rielly-Ceci

Muzzin-Barrie

Sandin-Holl

Dermott-Marincin

Goalies

Andersen

Hutchinson

Ottawa Senators

Wednesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Abramov-Pageau-Sabourin

Tkachuk-White-Ennis

Duclair-Tierney-Ryan

Namestnikov-Anisimov-Brown

Extra-Boedker

Defence

Chabot-Zaitsev

Brannstrom-Hainsey

Borowiecki-DeMelo

Goloubef