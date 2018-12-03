Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Los Angeles Kings

The team has claimed forward Brendan Leipsic off of waivers from the Vancouver Canucks.

Leipsic, 24, has two goals and five points through 17 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pens' goaltender Matt Murray (lower-body injury) was back on the ice on Monday ahead of practice.

Murray, 24, last played on Nov. 17 when he was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots.

Murray, 24, last played on Nov. 17 when he was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots.

The netminder has struggled all season long and has a 4-5-1 record with a 4.08 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage.

Ottawa Senators

Sens' forward Colin White (personal) will be away from the team on Monday but is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Montreal.

White, 21, has seven goals and 16 points through 26 games this season.

Boston Bruins

Bruins' defenceman Charlie McAvoy (concussion) remained on the ice for the full team practice on Monday.

McAvoy, 21, last played on Oct. 18 and has a goal and six points through seven games this season.

McAvoy, 21, last played on Oct. 18 and has a goal and six points through seven games this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (lower-body injury) took part in a couple of drills at practice on Monday before leaving the ice.

Elliott, 33, last played on Nov. 15 and has a 6-7 record with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

New York Islanders

The Isles announced that they've signed defenceman Bode Wilde to a three-year entry-level contract.

Wilde, 18, was the team's second-round selection (41st overall) in last June's draft.

The rearguard currently plays for the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) and has five goals and 22 points through 21 games so far this season.

New Jersey Devils

Devils' forward Jesper Bratt (illness) was absent from Monday's practice and will be a game-time decision.

Jesper Bratt is sick this morning.



Bratt remains a game-time decision. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 3, 2018

Bratt, 20, has recorded two goals and nine points in 12 games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets' defenceman Ryan Murray (bruised foot) was on the ice to start practice on Monday after leaving the game this past Saturday.

Murray, 25, has a goal and 13 points through 26 games this season.

Nashville Predators

The Preds have assigned forward Anthony Richard to the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL).

Richard, 21, only played one game for the Preds and was held pointless.

Monday's Games

Edmonton Oilers (13-11-2) at Dallas Stars (14-10-3) - 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton shutout Dallas en route to a 1-0 OT win in their only meeting this season.

Stars' forward Tyler Seguin has three goals and nine points in his last eight games.

Oilers' forward Connor McDavid has four goals and 12 points in his last nine games.

Tampa Bay Lightning (19-7-1) at New Jersey Devils (9-11-5) - 7 p.m.

The Lightning are 2-0-0 against the Devils this season.

Bolts' forward Nikita Kucherov is on a nine-game point streak recording four goals and 20 points during that span.

Devils' forward Taylor Hall has eight points in his last six games and is one goal shy of 200 for his career.

Buffalo Sabres (17-7-3) at Nashville Predators (18-8-1) - 8 p.m.

The Sabres have won their last three games in Nashville.

Sabres' forward Jack Eichel has four assists in his last two games.

Preds' forward Ryan Johansen has two goals and five points in his last nine games.