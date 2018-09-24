Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs forward Zach Hyman was absent from practice once again on Monday as he's still dealing with a hip pointer injury suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres. The 26-year-old had 15 goals and 25 assists over 82 games with the Leafs in 2017-18, his third season with the club. The Leafs battle the Montreal Canadiens from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Monday night as preseason action continues.

Monday's Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

authier-Tavares-Marner

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Ozhiganov

Dermott-LoVerde

Goalies

Andersen

Pickard