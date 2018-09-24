49m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Hyman absent from practice
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs forward Zach Hyman was absent from practice once again on Monday as he's still dealing with a hip pointer injury suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres. The 26-year-old had 15 goals and 25 assists over 82 games with the Leafs in 2017-18, his third season with the club. The Leafs battle the Montreal Canadiens from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Monday night as preseason action continues.
Monday's Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN
Forwards
Marleau-Matthews-Ennis
authier-Tavares-Marner
Leivo-Kadri-Brown
Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rosen-Ozhiganov
Dermott-LoVerde
Goalies
Andersen
Pickard