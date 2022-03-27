Valji: Defensive play spurs Flames to win over Oilers in 14-goal thriller

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have reassigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson to the AHL's Belleville Senators and recalled Mads Sogaard, it was announced Sunday.

The 21-year-old Sogaard has not played in the NHL yet this season but has a 2.87 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 31 AHL games.

The Aalborg, Denmark native was selected in the second round (No. 37 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, Gustavsson has a 3.78 GAA and .886 save percentage in 15 games with the Sens this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Jansen Harkins was on the ice Sunday morning after he left Friday's matchup early with what appeared to be an arm injury, tweets Mitchell Clinton of Jets TV.

Connor Hellebuyck went through his starting routine this morning.



The 24-year-old has seven goals and three assists in 65 games this season.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck went through his usual routine and looks like he will make the start Sunday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

TSN's Sara Orlesky reports that defenceman Ville Heinola will draw into the lineup in place of fellow blueliner Logan Stanley, who is a little banged up.