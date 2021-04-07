Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Marcus Hogberg will start in net tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Hogberg, who has been sidelined since Feb. 18, has a 2-5 record with an .859 save percentage and a 4.34 goals-against average in 10 games this season.

Head coach DJ Smith also said that defenceman Erik Brannstrom will draw back into the lineup either tonight or Thursday against the Oilers. Brannstrom last played on March 10. He has two goals and five points in 14 games this season.

Marcus Hogberg - who hasn’t played since being injured on February 18 - will start in goal for the Sens tonight.



DJ Smith also says we should expect Erik Brannstrom to draw into one of these back-to-back games vs Edmonton. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) April 7, 2021

The team also recalled winger Alex Formenton from the team's taxi squad on Wednesday.



Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards Liam Foudy and Alexandre Texier were assigned to the team's taxi squad on Wednesday.