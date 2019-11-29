Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Martin Marincin has been loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, according to the team's Twitter. The 27-year-old has appeared in seven games for the Leafs this season and has not recorded a point.

Defenceman Martin Marincin has been loaned to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 29, 2019

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has opted to start recently recalled Michael Hutchinson against Buffalo on Friday in the first leg of a back-to-back against the Sabres. Prior to the Sheldon Keefe coaching era, Frederik Andersen would routinely play the team's first game. The Maple Leafs haven't won the second game of a back-to-back in six opportunities this season, four in October and two in November.

Sheldon Keefe explains decision to start Michael Hutchinson tomorrow



* Hutch used to afternoon (4 pm) starts in AHL



* Early start, short travel means Freddie can have normal game-day routine Saturday



* Team doesn't have win in 2nd game of back-to-back yet — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 28, 2019

Ottawa Senators

On Thursday head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that goaltender Anders Nilsson will start this afternoon's game in Minnesota. The 29-year-old backstop is 7-5-0-1 with a .927 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average this season for the Senators.

Fellow netminder Craig Anderson was placed on Injured Reserve yesterday. Marcus Hogberg will serve as Nilsson's backup for the time being and is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against the Calgary Flames. He started four games with the club last season, posting an 0-2-1 record plus a no-decision.

The coach confirms that Anders Nilsson will start in goal tomorrow against the Wild. pic.twitter.com/eDviG2mp2W — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 28, 2019

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have recalled forward Clark Bishop from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. In 20 games with the Canes last season, Bishop posted one goal and two assists.

In a corresponding move, Carolina reassigned forward Eetu Luostarinen to the Checkers.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos is expected to make his highly-anticipated return to the Bolts' lineup on Friday against the Washington Capitals.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper confirmed that Steven Stamkos will play vs. Washington today.



Lightning going with 11 forwards and 7 D again.



Andrei Vasilevskiy starts in net. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 29, 2019

Tampa Bay is expected to ice a lineup featuring seven defencemen:

Palat-Point-Kucherov

Killorn-Cirelli-Stamkos

Maroon-Paquette-Gourde

Verhaeghe-Johnson-Joseph



Hedman-Shattenkirk

McDonagh-Sergachev

Coburn-Schenn

Rutta



Vasilevskiy