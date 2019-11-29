1h ago
Ice Chips: Marincin loaned to Marlies
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Martin Marincin has been loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, according to the team's Twitter. The 27-year-old has appeared in seven games for the Leafs this season and has not recorded a point.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe has opted to start recently recalled Michael Hutchinson against Buffalo on Friday in the first leg of a back-to-back against the Sabres. Prior to the Sheldon Keefe coaching era, Frederik Andersen would routinely play the team's first game. The Maple Leafs haven't won the second game of a back-to-back in six opportunities this season, four in October and two in November.
Ottawa Senators
On Thursday head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that goaltender Anders Nilsson will start this afternoon's game in Minnesota. The 29-year-old backstop is 7-5-0-1 with a .927 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average this season for the Senators.
Fellow netminder Craig Anderson was placed on Injured Reserve yesterday. Marcus Hogberg will serve as Nilsson's backup for the time being and is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against the Calgary Flames. He started four games with the club last season, posting an 0-2-1 record plus a no-decision.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have recalled forward Clark Bishop from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. In 20 games with the Canes last season, Bishop posted one goal and two assists.
In a corresponding move, Carolina reassigned forward Eetu Luostarinen to the Checkers.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Steven Stamkos is expected to make his highly-anticipated return to the Bolts' lineup on Friday against the Washington Capitals.
Tampa Bay is expected to ice a lineup featuring seven defencemen:
Palat-Point-Kucherov
Killorn-Cirelli-Stamkos
Maroon-Paquette-Gourde
Verhaeghe-Johnson-Joseph
Hedman-Shattenkirk
McDonagh-Sergachev
Coburn-Schenn
Rutta
Vasilevskiy