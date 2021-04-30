Matthews on Marner: 'I don't think he gets enough credit'

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs reassigned defenceman Martin Marincin and forward Nick Robertson to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Friday. The 29-year-old Marincin has not played a game with the Maple Leafs this season while Robertson, 19, has appeared in six games, recording a lone assist.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme said there might be changes to Friday's lineup against the Winnipeg Jets because “guys are banged up at forward and D.” Tomas Tatar and Paul Byron are already questionable with lower-body injuries while Carey Price is out with a concussion.

Thursday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

F

Kotkaniemi - Danault - Anderson

Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia

Lehkonen - Evans - Caufield

Frolik - Staal - Perry

D

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Romanov - Merrill

Gustafsson, Kulak - Ouellet

G

Allen

Primeau

Lindgren

Injured: Tatar (LBI), Byron (LBI), Price (concussion)

LTIR: Gallagher (broken R thumb), Drouin (personal)

Ottawa Senators

Friday's Practice Lines - TSN 1200

F

Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Stützle White Dadonov

Abramov Pinto Paul

Dzingel Tierney CBrown

Bishop Anisimov Amadio

D

Chabot Zaitsev

Brannstrom Zub

Mete JBrown

Alsing JBD

G

Hogberg

Gustavsson