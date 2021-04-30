1h ago
Ice Chips: Marincin, Robertson sent to AHL
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Matthews on Marner: 'I don't think he gets enough credit'
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs reassigned defenceman Martin Marincin and forward Nick Robertson to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Friday. The 29-year-old Marincin has not played a game with the Maple Leafs this season while Robertson, 19, has appeared in six games, recording a lone assist.
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Dominique Ducharme said there might be changes to Friday's lineup against the Winnipeg Jets because “guys are banged up at forward and D.” Tomas Tatar and Paul Byron are already questionable with lower-body injuries while Carey Price is out with a concussion.
Thursday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
F
Kotkaniemi - Danault - Anderson
Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia
Lehkonen - Evans - Caufield
Frolik - Staal - Perry
D
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Romanov - Merrill
Gustafsson, Kulak - Ouellet
G
Allen
Primeau
Lindgren
Injured: Tatar (LBI), Byron (LBI), Price (concussion)
LTIR: Gallagher (broken R thumb), Drouin (personal)
Ottawa Senators
Friday's Practice Lines - TSN 1200
F
Tkachuk Norris Batherson
Stützle White Dadonov
Abramov Pinto Paul
Dzingel Tierney CBrown
Bishop Anisimov Amadio
D
Chabot Zaitsev
Brannstrom Zub
Mete JBrown
Alsing JBD
G
Hogberg
Gustavsson