Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk making his preseason debut tonight. The Flames winger has had 2 full practices plus the morning skate. 

Projected lines vs. Oilers

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Lucic-Bennett-Mangiapane
Czarnik-Jankowski-Rieder

Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Hamonic
MacDonald-Andersson

Rittich

Montreal Canadiens

Ryan Poehling will see his first game action since suffering a concussion on Sept. 18 in Bathurst, NB.

Projected lines vs. Senators

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Weal
Cousins - Poehling - Armia

Mete - Weber
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Fleury
 
Price
Kinkaid