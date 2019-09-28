Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk making his preseason debut tonight. The Flames winger has had 2 full practices plus the morning skate.

Projected lines vs. Oilers

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Lucic-Bennett-Mangiapane

Czarnik-Jankowski-Rieder

Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Hamonic

MacDonald-Andersson

Rittich

Montreal Canadiens

Ryan Poehling will see his first game action since suffering a concussion on Sept. 18 in Bathurst, NB.

Projected lines vs. Senators

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Weal

Cousins - Poehling - Armia

Mete - Weber

Chiarot - Petry

Kulak - Fleury



Price

Kinkaid