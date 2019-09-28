3h ago
Ice Chips: Tkachuk to make pre-season debut
Matthew Tkachuk making his preseason debut tonight. The Flames winger has had 2 full practices plus the morning skate.
TSN.ca Staff
Calgary Flames
Matthew Tkachuk making his preseason debut tonight. The Flames winger has had 2 full practices plus the morning skate.
Projected lines vs. Oilers
Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Lucic-Bennett-Mangiapane
Czarnik-Jankowski-Rieder
Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Hamonic
MacDonald-Andersson
Rittich
Montreal Canadiens
Ryan Poehling will see his first game action since suffering a concussion on Sept. 18 in Bathurst, NB.
Projected lines vs. Senators
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Weal
Cousins - Poehling - Armia
Mete - Weber
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Fleury
Price
Kinkaid