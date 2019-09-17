2h ago
Ice Chips: McCarron day-to-day with injury
Montreal Canadiens
With both player and agent approval, defenceman Noah Juulsen will consult a specialist for a second opinion regarding his headaches. He sat out of practice on Sunday due to a headache and wasn't listed on today's practice group lists. He was limited to just 21 games last season due to a facial fracture and eye injury.
Forward Michael McCarron is day-to-day with a groin injury.
A first-round pick (25th overall) by Montreal at the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron registered 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 32 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket. He underwent season-ending left shoulder surgery in February.
Habs Team B practice lines per TSN's John Lu:
Jonathan Drouin has been with Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen since first day of training camp but is in a different group this morning. Last night post game, Claude Julien said Domi and Drouin were “just OK” after praising Lehkonen as the most effective player on their line - Lu.
Per Habs PR, this will be the roster for tomorrow’s game vs. Florida in Bathurst, NB.
Tatar - Danault - Drouin
Hudon - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Cousins - Poehling - Barber
Peca - Vejdemo - Belzile
Chiarot - Petry
Reilly - Folin
Leskinen - Fleury
Lamarche
Lindgren
McNiven
Ottawa Senators
Forward Josh Norris is expected to make his Senators preseason debut tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Mile One Centre in St. John's. Norris was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the Erik Karlsson trade last year. He missed the last eight months after shoulder surgery.
After two seasons at the University of Michigan, Norris signed his entry-level deal with Ottawa on May 27. He was drafted by the Sharks in the first round (19th overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft.
According to Sens head coach DJ Smith, Anders Nilsson will start in net tonight.
Projected lines for the Sens' game tonight:
Duclair - Pageau - Batherson
Balcers - Tierney - Rodewald
Abramov - Norris - Formenton
Kelly - Beaudin - Scherwey
Brannstrom - DeMelo
Lajoie - Ebert
Englund - Goloubef
Florida Panthers
The Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 41 players.
Forwards Aleksi Heponiemi, Cliff Pu, Patrick Bajkov, Blaine Byron, Jake Horton, Sebastian Repo and Adam Rockwood as well as defencemen Brady Keeper and Will Lochhead have been loaned to Florida AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds and are expected to attend their camp.
Goaltender Joseph Raaymakers has been released from his professional tryout.
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres' morning skate lines ahead of tonight's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:
Smith-Mittelstadt-Reinhart
Olofsson-Asplund-Olsen
Wilson-Ruotsalainen-Dea
Pekar-Sobotka-Okposo
McCabe-Montour
Fitzgerald-Hickey
Borgen-Bryson
Jokiharju appears to be an extra (played last night)
Ullmark
Hammond
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets kick off their preseason schedule tonight against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena.
Below is the tentative lineup for the game against the Sabres:
FORWARDS
52 - Emil Bemstrom
28 - Oliver Bjorkstrand
29 - Zac Dalpe
17 - Brandon Dubinsky
22 - Sonny Milano
20 - Riley Nash
88 - Kole Sherwood
83 - Egor Sokolov
11 - Kevin Stenlund
42 - Alexandre Texier
48 - Calvin Thurkauf
74 - Sam Vigneault
DEFENSE
6 - Adam Clendening
44 - Vladislav Gavrikov
3 - Seth Jones
46 - Dean Kukan
2 - Andrew Peeke
8 - Zach Werenski
GOALTENDERS
70 - Joonas Korpisalo
80 - Matiss Kivlenieks