Montreal Canadiens

With both player and agent approval, defenceman Noah Juulsen will consult a specialist for a second opinion regarding his headaches. He sat out of practice on Sunday due to a headache and wasn't listed on today's practice group lists. He was limited to just 21 games last season due to a facial fracture and eye injury.

Forward Michael McCarron is day-to-day with a groin injury.

A first-round pick (25th overall) by Montreal at the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron registered 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 32 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket. He underwent season-ending left shoulder surgery in February.

Habs Team B practice lines per TSN's John Lu:

Jonathan Drouin has been with Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen since first day of training camp but is in a different group this morning. Last night post game, Claude Julien said Domi and Drouin were “just OK” after praising Lehkonen as the most effective player on their line - Lu.

Per Habs PR, this will be the roster for tomorrow’s game vs. Florida in Bathurst, NB.

Tatar - Danault - Drouin

Hudon - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Cousins - Poehling - Barber

Peca - Vejdemo - Belzile

Chiarot - Petry

Reilly - Folin

Leskinen - Fleury

Lamarche

Lindgren

McNiven

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris is expected to make his Senators preseason debut tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Mile One Centre in St. John's. Norris was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the Erik Karlsson trade last year. He missed the last eight months after shoulder surgery.

After two seasons at the University of Michigan, Norris signed his entry-level deal with Ottawa on May 27. He was drafted by the Sharks in the first round (19th overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft.

According to Sens head coach DJ Smith, Anders Nilsson will start in net tonight.

Projected lines for the Sens' game tonight:

Duclair - Pageau - Batherson

Balcers - Tierney - Rodewald

Abramov - Norris - Formenton

Kelly - Beaudin - Scherwey

Brannstrom - DeMelo

Lajoie - Ebert

Englund - Goloubef

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 41 players.

Forwards Aleksi Heponiemi, Cliff Pu, Patrick Bajkov, Blaine Byron, Jake Horton, Sebastian Repo and Adam Rockwood as well as defencemen Brady Keeper and Will Lochhead have been loaned to Florida AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds and are expected to attend their camp.

Goaltender Joseph Raaymakers has been released from his professional tryout.

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres' morning skate lines ahead of tonight's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:

Smith-Mittelstadt-Reinhart

Olofsson-Asplund-Olsen

Wilson-Ruotsalainen-Dea

Pekar-Sobotka-Okposo

McCabe-Montour

Fitzgerald-Hickey

Borgen-Bryson

Jokiharju appears to be an extra (played last night)

Ullmark

Hammond

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets kick off their preseason schedule tonight against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena.

Below is the tentative lineup for the game against the Sabres:

FORWARDS

52 - Emil Bemstrom

28 - Oliver Bjorkstrand

29 - Zac Dalpe

17 - Brandon Dubinsky

22 - Sonny Milano

20 - Riley Nash

88 - Kole Sherwood

83 - Egor Sokolov

11 - Kevin Stenlund

42 - Alexandre Texier

48 - Calvin Thurkauf

74 - Sam Vigneault

DEFENSE

6 - Adam Clendening

44 - Vladislav Gavrikov

3 - Seth Jones

46 - Dean Kukan

2 - Andrew Peeke

8 - Zach Werenski

GOALTENDERS

70 - Joonas Korpisalo

80 - Matiss Kivlenieks