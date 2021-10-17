Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs announced they have recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

This comes after the Leafs used University of Toronto goalie Alex Bishop as the backup Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators as a backup to Jack Campbell because of salary cap constraints.

Hutchinson is yet to make his regular season debut for the Leafs or Marlies.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Brady Tkachuk could make his season debut Saturday night against the Dallas Stars, though head coach D.J. Smith said he is yet to make the final call.

“There is a chance. Injuries and things like that happen, but we’ll see what he looks like [Saturday] and I err on the side of caution,” Smith said Saturday via Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun. “There’s 82 games and you get so excited to get him into one, and, if he’s not ready, there’s confidence [that goes with that] and the whole thing.

Tkachuk signed a seven-year, $57.5 million deal with the Sens earlier in the week and missed the first two games of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs.