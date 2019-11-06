Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Claude Julien announced forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi has been cleared for contact and will travel with the team to Philadelphia for Thursday's game against the Flyers.

Julien said there's a chance Kotkaniemi could be cleared in time to face the Flyers, in which case the team will be forced to make a roster move to activate him off of injured reserve.

Kotkaniemi last played on Oct. 30 against the Arizona Coyotes. He admitted Wednesday he had, however, been dealing with a groin injury prior to being placed on IR.

He has two goals and one assist in 12 games this season.

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday that injured forward Mikko Rantanen is still week-to-week as he continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury.

“He’s still week-to-week,” Bednar told the Denver Post on Tuesday. “He’s just continuing on his rehab right now and trying to get healthy enough to play.”

Rantanen was injured back on Oct. 21 in a game against the St. Louis Blues.

The Finnish forward has 11 points in eight games to open the 2019-20 season. He enters this season fresh off signing a six-year $55.5 million contract as a restricted free agent this summer.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled defenceman Dylan McIlrath from Grand Rapids of the AHL and put defenceman Trevor Daley on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers announced that they have recalled forward Mikhail Vorobyev from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms and sent down forward German Rubtsov.