Dreger: There has been far more good than bad for Maple Leafs this season

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Wednesday that forward Sonny Milano has been placed on injured reserve due to a torn oblique muscle and will miss four to six weeks. Milano suffered the injury on Jan. 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and hasn't played in the Blue Jackets' last two games.

TRANSACTION: #CBJ have placed F Sonny Milano on Injured Reserve and recalled F Tyler Motte from @monstershockey. Milano will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a torn oblique muscle suffered Jan. 8 at Toronto.https://t.co/pqBUmwsxsN — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 17, 2018

Milano had eight goals and five assists in 35 games played this season with the Blue Jackets. In a corresponding move, the club has recalled forward Tyler Motte from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Ottawa Senators

Ken Warren reports that forward Bobby Ryan could miss "signficant time" due to another hand injury. Head coach Guy Boucher was "non-committal" regarding Ryan's situation before the team's bye week after Ryan left during an 8-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 9 due to an apparent hand injury. Ryan, who has scored five goals and 12 assists in 31 games, has missed action because of hand injuries on three separate ocassions this season and did not play on Jan. 10 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In more positive news on the injury front, barring a setback, Mark Borowiecki should be back in the lineup on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues after suffering a concussion against the New York Rangers on Nov. 19. - Ottawa Citizen

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Claude Julien confirmed that newly claimed forward Logan Shaw will not play tonight against the Boston Bruins. Shaw is suffering from a lower-body injury and Julien also said that the 26-year-old needs some time to practice with his new teammates before getting into the lineup.

Logan Shaw ne jouera pas ce soir, indique Claude Julien. Il va le laisser patiner un peu avec ses joueurs avant de le faire jouer.@loganshaw11 won't play tonight, confirms Julien, who will give him some time to practice with his new teammates first.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 17, 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, forward Nikita Soshnikov wasn't on the ice at practice this morning for the Leafs. This indicates he could be on his way to the AHL's Toronto Marlies for a conditioning stint before returning to the Leafs' lineup, as expected. The 24-year-old Russian suffered a lower-body injury in early December, and has been on injured reserve since.

Nikita Soshnikov joined the #Leafs for morning skate yesterday but he is not on the ice at practice today. Everyone else who's healthy is accounted for.



Soshnikov could be heading for a conditioning stint shortly. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 17, 2018

Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Leivo, Gauthier

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Carrick

Dermott-Polak

Borgman

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres reporter for WGR Sports Radio 550 Paul Hamilton reports defenceman Nathan Beaulieu is considered day-to-day due to illness. In a corresponding move, the team called up defenceman Casey Nelson from the AHL's Rochester Americans.

Beaulieu is out day to day with illness. — Paul Hamilton (@pham1717) January 17, 2018

Boston Bruins

According to the Boston Globe's Fluto Shinzawa, Adam McQuaid is likely to be in the lineup on the blue line tonight against the Canadiens as Kevan Miller battles an illness. McQuaid hasn't played since Oct. 19 due to a broken fibula. Noel Acciari (upper-body) is expected to be back in the lineup against the Canadiens.

Adam McQuaid is likely to be in. Kevan Miller is still sick. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) January 17, 2018

New York Rangers

According to the Rangers, Marc Staal (hip flexor) and Kevin Hayes both didn't take the ice for practice. Staal suffered the injury in Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and Hayes has not played since suffering a leg contusion against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 7.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins announced they have recalled Jean-Sebastien Dea from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Dea has nine goals and 23 points in 36 games with Wilkes-Barre.

Tampa Bay Lightning

According to the Tampa Bay Times Joe Smith, Dan Girardi (neck) is on the ice for the morning skate and expected to return Thursday against the Golden Knights.

Dan Girardi on ice for #TBLightning practice. He said he expected to be back after bye after missing two games. — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) January 17, 2018

Game Notes

Canadiens (42 points) at Bruins (56 points) - 7:30PM

BOS 1-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, SOW in MTL. MTL 9-1-0 last 10GP in BOS (lost last)

BOS (24-10-8):

9-0-4 last 13GP, 3.9GF/G, PP 9/41

Krejci (3G, 4A) last 8GP

MTL (18-20-6):

2-0-2 last 4GP, 13GF, PP 3/13

Galchenyuk (2G, 2A) last 3GP

Penguins (51 points) at Ducks (49 points) - 10PM

ANA 1-0-0 vs PIT in 17-18, shutout win in PIT. PIT 3-1-0 last 4GP in ANA

ANA (20-16-9):

1-2-1 last 4GP, 8GF, PP 2/9 (all on road)

Getzlaf (1G, 1A) last 4GP

PIT (24-19-3):

won 4 straight, 19GF, PP 5/14

Kessel (3G, 5A) 4 game PT streak