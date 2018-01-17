4h ago
Ice Chips: Milano (oblique) to miss 4-6 weeks
TSN.ca Staff
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Wednesday that forward Sonny Milano has been placed on injured reserve due to a torn oblique muscle and will miss four to six weeks. Milano suffered the injury on Jan. 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and hasn't played in the Blue Jackets' last two games.
Milano had eight goals and five assists in 35 games played this season with the Blue Jackets. In a corresponding move, the club has recalled forward Tyler Motte from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.
Ottawa Senators
Ken Warren reports that forward Bobby Ryan could miss "signficant time" due to another hand injury. Head coach Guy Boucher was "non-committal" regarding Ryan's situation before the team's bye week after Ryan left during an 8-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 9 due to an apparent hand injury. Ryan, who has scored five goals and 12 assists in 31 games, has missed action because of hand injuries on three separate ocassions this season and did not play on Jan. 10 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
In more positive news on the injury front, barring a setback, Mark Borowiecki should be back in the lineup on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues after suffering a concussion against the New York Rangers on Nov. 19. - Ottawa Citizen
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Claude Julien confirmed that newly claimed forward Logan Shaw will not play tonight against the Boston Bruins. Shaw is suffering from a lower-body injury and Julien also said that the 26-year-old needs some time to practice with his new teammates before getting into the lineup.
Toronto Maple Leafs
According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, forward Nikita Soshnikov wasn't on the ice at practice this morning for the Leafs. This indicates he could be on his way to the AHL's Toronto Marlies for a conditioning stint before returning to the Leafs' lineup, as expected. The 24-year-old Russian suffered a lower-body injury in early December, and has been on injured reserve since.
Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Moore-Brown
Leivo, Gauthier
Defencemen
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Carrick
Dermott-Polak
Borgman
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres reporter for WGR Sports Radio 550 Paul Hamilton reports defenceman Nathan Beaulieu is considered day-to-day due to illness. In a corresponding move, the team called up defenceman Casey Nelson from the AHL's Rochester Americans.
Boston Bruins
According to the Boston Globe's Fluto Shinzawa, Adam McQuaid is likely to be in the lineup on the blue line tonight against the Canadiens as Kevan Miller battles an illness. McQuaid hasn't played since Oct. 19 due to a broken fibula. Noel Acciari (upper-body) is expected to be back in the lineup against the Canadiens.
New York Rangers
According to the Rangers, Marc Staal (hip flexor) and Kevin Hayes both didn't take the ice for practice. Staal suffered the injury in Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and Hayes has not played since suffering a leg contusion against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 7.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins announced they have recalled Jean-Sebastien Dea from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Dea has nine goals and 23 points in 36 games with Wilkes-Barre.
Tampa Bay Lightning
According to the Tampa Bay Times Joe Smith, Dan Girardi (neck) is on the ice for the morning skate and expected to return Thursday against the Golden Knights.
Game Notes
Canadiens (42 points) at Bruins (56 points) - 7:30PM
BOS 1-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, SOW in MTL. MTL 9-1-0 last 10GP in BOS (lost last)
BOS (24-10-8):
9-0-4 last 13GP, 3.9GF/G, PP 9/41
Krejci (3G, 4A) last 8GP
MTL (18-20-6):
2-0-2 last 4GP, 13GF, PP 3/13
Galchenyuk (2G, 2A) last 3GP
Penguins (51 points) at Ducks (49 points) - 10PM
ANA 1-0-0 vs PIT in 17-18, shutout win in PIT. PIT 3-1-0 last 4GP in ANA
ANA (20-16-9):
1-2-1 last 4GP, 8GF, PP 2/9 (all on road)
Getzlaf (1G, 1A) last 4GP
PIT (24-19-3):
won 4 straight, 19GF, PP 5/14
Kessel (3G, 5A) 4 game PT streak