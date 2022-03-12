Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his season debut on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, according to TSN's John Lu.

#Habs Edmundson will return tonight and make his season debut vs #Kraken. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 12, 2022

Edmundson, 28, has yet to play a game this season due to a lower-back injury.

The Brandon, Man., native had three goals and 13 points in 55 games last season.

Lu also offered injury updates on goaltenders Carey Price and Jake Allen, as well as forwards Christian Dvorak and Jonathan Drouin.

#Habs injury updates:

Price will skate this afternoon and is making progress but there is no return date as yet for when he will practise with his teammates.

Dvorak: day-to-day, cleared for limited contact

Drouin: no return date yet

Allen: will not play this weekend.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 12, 2022

Price 34, skated on Saturday but there is no return date set to return to practice or game action.

The Anahim, B.C., native has spent all of the 2021-22 on long term injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Allen, 31, hasn't played since Jan. 12 with a lower-body injury and will not be ready to play this weekend.

The Fredericton N.B., native has a 5-16-2 record with a .901 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average this season.

Dvorak, 26, has missed the Canadiens' last 16 games with an upper-body injury but has been cleared for limited contact.

The 6-foot-1 forward has seven goals and 16 points this season and is considered to be day-to-day.

Drouin, 26, has missed the Canadiens's last 18 games with an upper-body injury and no return date has been set yet.

The Ste-Agathe, Que., native has six goals and 20 points in 32 games this season.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Nico Hischier skated on his own on Saturday morning and is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

#NJDevils Nico Hischier remains questionable for tonight, he did skate this morning on his own. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 12, 2022

Hischier, 23, has missed the Devils last two games with a lower-body injury.

The 2017 first overall pick has 16 goals and 38 points in 50 games this season.