Ice Chips: Habs' Frolik to AHL for conditioning
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens assigned F Michael Frolik to the AHL's Laval Rocket for conditioning purposes. The Habs plan to re-assign him to the taxi squad on Saturday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jack Campbell was on the ice with goalie coach Steve Briere ahead of the team's optional skate Monday. Campbell has been out since late January with a leg injury.
The following players took part in the team's optional skate: Joe Thornton, Jason Spezza, Alexander Barabanov, Nic Petan, Scott Sabourin, Alex Kerfoot, Pierre Engvall, Martin Marincin, Mikko Lehtonen, Frederik Andersen, Michael Hutchinson, Joseph Woll.
Buffalo Sabres
Sam Reinhart did not skate Monday, per The Athletic's John Vogl. Head coach Ralph Krueger said the Sabres are managing an issue with Reinhart, but it's still possible he could play. Krueger added he is good to go to return behind the bench.
New Jersey Devils
Sami Vatanen and starting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood were two of the players returning to practice for the New Jersey Devils, per The Athletic's Corey Masisak.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Steven Stamkos returned to the top line with Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat, per The Athletic's Joe Smith.