Dubois likely out again as Jets prepare to take on Oilers

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens assigned F Michael Frolik to the AHL's Laval Rocket for conditioning purposes. The Habs plan to re-assign him to the taxi squad on Saturday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell was on the ice with goalie coach Steve Briere ahead of the team's optional skate Monday. Campbell has been out since late January with a leg injury.

The following players took part in the team's optional skate: Joe Thornton, Jason Spezza, Alexander Barabanov, Nic Petan, Scott Sabourin, Alex Kerfoot, Pierre Engvall, Martin Marincin, Mikko Lehtonen, Frederik Andersen, Michael Hutchinson, Joseph Woll.

So this would be #Leafs projected lineup tonight vs. OTT:



Thornton-Matthews-Marner

Hyman-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Engvall

Vesey-Boyd-Spezza



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian



Andersen

Hutchinson — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 15, 2021

Buffalo Sabres

Sam Reinhart did not skate Monday, per The Athletic's John Vogl. Head coach Ralph Krueger said the Sabres are managing an issue with Reinhart, but it's still possible he could play. Krueger added he is good to go to return behind the bench.

New Jersey Devils

Sami Vatanen and starting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood were two of the players returning to practice for the New Jersey Devils, per The Athletic's Corey Masisak.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos returned to the top line with Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat, per The Athletic's Joe Smith.

