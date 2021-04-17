Price set to start against Sens, Gallagher won't need surgery on thumb

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that goaltender Carey Price will make his first start since April 5 on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Price has missed two weeks with a lower-body injury.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirms that forward Cole Caufield will accompany the team on it's five-game road trip to Edmonton and Calgary.

Forward Brendan Gallagher will not require surgery to repair a broken thumb.

The team has assigned goaltender Michael McNiven to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

BUFFALO SABRES

Forward Kyle Okposo underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his cheek and will miss the rest of the season. The 33-year-old has two goals and 11 assists over 35 games this season with Buffalo.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff confirms that forward prospect Nolan Foote will debut for the team this weekend. The 20-year-old is the son of former NHLer Adam Foote.

Foote has appeared in 20 games this year for the Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League and scored six goals with 10 assists.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net for the Washington Capitals as they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The 24-year-old has a 10-3-1 record with a 2.83 GAA this season for the Capitals.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Goaltender Carter Hart is out on Saturday for the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury. Hart is 9-11-5 this season with a 3.67 GAA and .877 save percentage for the Flyers.