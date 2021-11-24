Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme says that forward Cedric Paquette is ready to return and will be a game-time decision along with Michael Pezzetta, Sami Niku and Mattias Norlinder. 

Paquette was injured on Nov. 9 against the Los Angeles Kings. The 28-year-old has zero points in 10 games this season. 

The Canadiens are in action tonight as they kick off their three-game road trip against the Washington Capitals.  

Boston Bruins

Per head coach Bruce Cassidy, tonight's goalie will be a game-time decision. Linus Ullmark was schedule to start but tweaked something during the morning skate. 

The Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. 

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have recalled forwards Michael Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn from AHL Hershey. 

Sgarbossa, 29, leads Hershey with eight goals and 14 points this season.

Malenstyn, 23, has three points in 15 games for Hershey. 

 