Ice Chips: Habs to play seven defencemen on Saturday
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that the team will play with 11 forwards and seven defencemen on Saturday against the Nashville Predators as blueliner Chris Wideman will enter the lineup in place of forward Michael Pezzetta.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Below are the Leafs lines at Saturday's morning skate:
Ritchie - Matthews - Marner
Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander
Engvall - Kampf - Kase
Bunting - Spezza - Simmonds
Semyonov
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Holl
Sandin - Liljegren
Dermott
Woll
PP Units
QB: Rielly
Flanks: Matthews, Marner
Middle: Nylander
Net front: Tavares
QB: Sandin
Flanks: Engvall, Spezza
Middle: Bunting
Net front: Ritchie
According to TSN's Mark Masters defenceman Timothy Liljegren is projected to return to the lineup in place of Travis Dermott on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
New York Rangers
Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad did not practice on Saturday due to a COVID-19 related related absence, the team announced.