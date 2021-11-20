Ice Chips: Habs to play seven defencemen on Saturday

LeBrun: Bergevin is working day and night to try and fix Habs' issues

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that the team will play with 11 forwards and seven defencemen on Saturday against the Nashville Predators as blueliner Chris Wideman will enter the lineup in place of forward Michael Pezzetta.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que l'alignement de ce soir comportera 11 attaquants et 7 défenseurs. Wideman prendra la place de Pezzetta.



Ducharme confirms that the team will play with 11 forwards and 7 defenseman tonight. Wideman will enter the lineup in place of Pezzetta. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 20, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs

Below are the Leafs lines at Saturday's morning skate:

Ritchie - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Engvall - Kampf - Kase

Bunting - Spezza - Simmonds

Semyonov

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Dermott

Woll

PP Units

QB: Rielly

Flanks: Matthews, Marner

Middle: Nylander

Net front: Tavares

QB: Sandin

Flanks: Engvall, Spezza

Middle: Bunting

Net front: Ritchie

According to TSN's Mark Masters defenceman Timothy Liljegren is projected to return to the lineup in place of Travis Dermott on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

So, Timothy Liljegren projects to draw back in after sitting two as a healthy scratch



Travis Dermott the odd man out at the morning skate



@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 20, 2021

New York Rangers

Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad did not practice on Saturday due to a COVID-19 related related absence, the team announced.