Habs 3-in-3: Can Kinkaid be a difference make behind Price?

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price returned to full practice on Friday for the first time since being scratched from Monday's preseason game with a bruised left hand following the morning skate. - John Lu, TSN

Habs' Practice Lines

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Weal

Byron - Thompson - Armia

Hudon - Poehling - Cousins

Defence

Mete - Weber

Chiarot - Petry

Kulak - Fleury

Reilly - Folin

Goalies

Price

Kinkaid

Lindgren

#Habs Price is in his usual net for full practice. This is his first on-ice session with his teammates since Monday’s morning skate, after which he was scratched for the game due to a bruised left hand. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 27, 2019

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs attempted a new-look for their top power play unit at practice on Friday, putting defencemen Tyson Barrie and Morgan Rielly with forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

#Leafs testing out a new look on their top power play unit this morning, deploying both Barrie and Rielly with Matthews, Marner and Tavares — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 27, 2019

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines

Forwards

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore

Korshkov-Spezza-Gauthier

Shore

Defence

Rielly-Ceci

Muzzin-Barrie

Gravel-Holl

Goalies

Andersen

Zhukov

Projected Lineup vs. Red Wings

Forwards

Timashov-Gaudet-Petan

Archibald-Brooks-Bracco

Clune-Engvall-Aberg

Agostino-Elyunik-Read

Defence

Sandin-Marincin

Harpur-Schmaltz

Kivihalme-Liljegren

Goalies

Hutchinson

Woll

Waivers

The following players were placed on waivers on Friday:

Brandon Davidson (CGY)

Joel Hanley (DAL)

Ernest Schilling (WPG)

Aaron Ness (ARZ)

Michael Bunting (ARZ)

Hudson Fasching (ARZ)

Michael Chaput (ARZ)

Tyler Graovac (VAN)

Richard Bachman (VAN)

The following players cleared waivers on Friday:

Jon Gillies (CGY)

Christopher Gibson (NYI)

Jared Coreau

Kyle Burroughs

Seth Helgeson

Cole Bardreau

Travis St. Denis

Matthew Lorito

Brendan Gaunce

Paul Carey

Andreas Martinsen

Andrew Poturalski

Jani Hakanpaa

Patrick Brown

Kevin Boyle

Curtis Mckenzie

Chase De Leo

Jordan Szwarz

Nicholas Paul

Alexander Petrovic

Matthew Peca

Philip Varone

Dale Weise

Xavier Ouellet

Karl Alzner

Daniel Renouf

Jacob Macdonald

John Quenneville

Steven Fogarty