1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Price back at full practice
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price returned to full practice on Friday for the first time since being scratched from Monday's preseason game with a bruised left hand following the morning skate. Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price returned to full practice on Friday for the first time since being scratched from Monday's preseason game with a bruised left hand following the morning skate. - John Lu, TSN
Habs' Practice Lines
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Weal
Byron - Thompson - Armia
Hudon - Poehling - Cousins
Defence
Mete - Weber
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Fleury
Reilly - Folin
Goalies
Price
Kinkaid
Lindgren
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs attempted a new-look for their top power play unit at practice on Friday, putting defencemen Tyson Barrie and Morgan Rielly with forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares. - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Maple Leafs' Practice Lines
Forwards
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Kapanen-Tavares-Marner
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore
Korshkov-Spezza-Gauthier
Shore
Defence
Rielly-Ceci
Muzzin-Barrie
Gravel-Holl
Goalies
Andersen
Zhukov
Projected Lineup vs. Red Wings
Forwards
Timashov-Gaudet-Petan
Archibald-Brooks-Bracco
Clune-Engvall-Aberg
Agostino-Elyunik-Read
Defence
Sandin-Marincin
Harpur-Schmaltz
Kivihalme-Liljegren
Goalies
Hutchinson
Woll
Waivers
The following players were placed on waivers on Friday:
Brandon Davidson (CGY)
Joel Hanley (DAL)
Ernest Schilling (WPG)
Aaron Ness (ARZ)
Michael Bunting (ARZ)
Hudson Fasching (ARZ)
Michael Chaput (ARZ)
Tyler Graovac (VAN)
Richard Bachman (VAN)
The following players cleared waivers on Friday:
Jon Gillies (CGY)
Christopher Gibson (NYI)
Jared Coreau
Kyle Burroughs
Seth Helgeson
Cole Bardreau
Travis St. Denis
Matthew Lorito
Brendan Gaunce
Paul Carey
Andreas Martinsen
Andrew Poturalski
Jani Hakanpaa
Patrick Brown
Kevin Boyle
Curtis Mckenzie
Chase De Leo
Jordan Szwarz
Nicholas Paul
Alexander Petrovic
Matthew Peca
Philip Varone
Dale Weise
Xavier Ouellet
Karl Alzner
Daniel Renouf
Jacob Macdonald
John Quenneville
Steven Fogarty