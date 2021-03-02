2h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Price to start against Sens
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Habs Ice Chips: With Price starting, Ducharme explains his goaltending approach
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Carey Price was the first goaltender off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate and interim head coach Dominique Ducharme confirms that he will start against the Ottawa Senators.
The 33-year-old is 5-4-3 this season with a 3.13. GAA and a .888 save percentage. He surrendered five goals in the Habs' 6-3 loss to the Jets last Thursday, Ducharme's first game in charge of the team.
Here are the Canadiens' lines from Tuesday's morning skate:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Toffoli
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron - Evans - Perry
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Mete
Price starting
Allen
Power play:
Armia
Drouin - Toffoli - Suzuki
Weber
Perry
Kotkaniemi - Gallagher - Tatar
Petry
DETROIT RED WINGS
The Detroit Red Wings have recalled centre Michael Rasmussen from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. The Red Wings have also reassigned defenseman Gustav Lindstrom to the taxi squad from the Griffins and reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the AHL team from the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier was absent from the team's morning skate on Tuesday. The 22-year-old did not play in Sunday's game against the Washington Capitals after taking a puck to the face on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Tristan Jarry will start in net for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Penguins forward Mark Jankowski is day-to-day and will not play in Tuesday's game.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Travis Konecny returns to the lineup for the Flyers on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he will skate on a line with Michael Raffl and Connor Bunnaman, according to head coach Alain Vigneault. Nic Aube-Kubel will be removed from the lineup to make room for Konecny.