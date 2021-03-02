Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Carey Price was the first goaltender off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate and interim head coach Dominique Ducharme confirms that he will start against the Ottawa Senators.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Carey Price sera devant le filet ce soir.



Dominique Ducharme confirms that Carey Price will get the start in goal tonight.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 2, 2021

The 33-year-old is 5-4-3 this season with a 3.13. GAA and a .888 save percentage. He surrendered five goals in the Habs' 6-3 loss to the Jets last Thursday, Ducharme's first game in charge of the team.

Here are the Canadiens' lines from Tuesday's morning skate:

﻿Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Toffoli

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron - Evans - Perry



Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Mete



Price starting

Allen



Power play:

Armia

Drouin - Toffoli - Suzuki

Weber



Perry

Kotkaniemi - Gallagher - Tatar

Petry

DETROIT RED WINGS

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled centre Michael Rasmussen from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. The Red Wings have also reassigned defenseman Gustav Lindstrom to the taxi squad from the Griffins and reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the AHL team from the taxi squad.

The #RedWings today recalled center Michael Rasmussen from the Grand Rapids Griffins.



Additionally, the Red Wings reassigned defenseman Gustav Lindstrom to the team’s taxi squad from Grand Rapids and reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Griffins from the taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/s56vNSbPLO — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 2, 2021

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier was absent from the team's morning skate on Tuesday. The 22-year-old did not play in Sunday's game against the Washington Capitals after taking a puck to the face on Saturday.

Nico Hischier remains absent from #NJDevils morning skate. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 2, 2021

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Tristan Jarry will start in net for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tristan Jarry will start in net tonight vs. Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/MtQfTrqwgf — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 2, 2021

Penguins forward Mark Jankowski is day-to-day and will not play in Tuesday's game.

Coach Sullivan says Mark Jankowski will not be available for tonight's game. He skated on his own this morning, but is still day-to-day. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 2, 2021

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Travis Konecny returns to the lineup for the Flyers on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he will skate on a line with Michael Raffl and Connor Bunnaman, according to head coach Alain Vigneault. Nic Aube-Kubel will be removed from the lineup to make room for Konecny.