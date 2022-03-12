6h ago
Ice Chips: Canadiens D Edmundson to make season debut vs. Kraken
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his season debut on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, according to TSN's John Lu.
Edmundson, 28, has yet to play a game this season due to a lower-back injury.
The Brandon, Man., native had three goals and 13 points in 55 games last season.
Lu also offered injury updates on goaltenders Carey Price and Jake Allen, as well as forwards Christian Dvorak and Jonathan Drouin.
Price 34, skated on Saturday but there is no return date set to return to practice or game action.
The Anahim, B.C., native has spent all of the 2021-22 season on long term injured reserve due to a knee injury.
Allen, 31, hasn't played since Jan. 12 with a lower-body injury and will not be ready to play this weekend.
The Fredericton N.B., native has a 5-16-2 record with a .901 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average this season.
Dvorak, 26, has missed the Canadiens' last 16 games with an upper-body injury but has been cleared for limited contact.
The 6-foot-1 forward has seven goals and 16 points in 34 games this season and is considered to be day-to-day.
Drouin, 26, has missed the Canadiens' last 18 games with an upper-body injury and no return date has been set yet.
The Ste-Agathe, Que., native has six goals and 20 points in 32 games this season.
Sam Montembeault is expected to start on Saturday against the Kraken, according to Lu.
Montembeault, 25, has a 6-12-4 record with a .897 save percentage and 3.67 goals-against average this season.
The Canadiens are projected to use these lines against the Kraken:
Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson
Hoffman - Pitlick - Gallagher
Byron - Evans - Lehkonen
Pezzetta - Poehling - Armia
New Jersey Devils
Forward Nico Hischier skated on his own on Saturday morning and is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.
Hischier, 23, has missed the Devils last two games with a lower-body injury.
The 2017 first overall pick has 16 goals and 38 points in 50 games this season.
Seattle Kraken
Forward Alex Wennberg will not be in the lineup on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens due to an upper-body injury, according to team reporter Bob Condor.
Wennberg, 27, has seven goals and 26 points in 60 games this season.
Philipp Grubauer will be in net on Saturday against the Canadiens.
Grubauer, 30, has a 12-25-5 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.22 goals-against average this season.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild have assigned defenceman Calen Addison to the AHL's Iowa Wild on Saturday.
Addison, 21, has two goals and four points in 15 games this season with Minnesota.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have assigned goaltender Alex Lyon to the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Saturday, according to team reporter Walt Ruff.
Lyon, had a 1-0-1 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.93 goals-against average in two games with the Hurricanes this season.
Frederik Andersen will start in net against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour.
Andersen, 32, has a 29-8-2 record with a .928 save percentage and 2.08 goals-against average this season.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings recalled defenceman Luke Witkowski from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday.
Witkowski, 31, has three goals and seven points in 43 games with the Griffins.
Philadelphia Flyers
Martin Jones will be in net on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Jones, 32, has a 7-10-3 record with a .897 save percentage and 3.49 goals-against average this season.
Dallas Stars
Jake Oettinger will be in net on Saturday against the New York Rangers, according to team reporter Mike Heika.
Oettinger, 23, has a 19-7-1 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.30 goals-against average this season.
Additionally the Stars recalled goaltender Adam Scheel from the AHL's Texas Stars and assigned forward Riley Tufte to Texas.
Scheel, 22, has a 7-6-6 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average in Texas this season.
Tufte, 23, had a goal in 10 games with Dallas this season.
Los Angeles Kings
Forward Andreas Athanasiou was placed on injured reserve retroactive to March 10 with an undisclosed injury.
Athanasiou, 27, has nine goals and 14 points in 22 games this season.
The Kings recalled defenceman Christian Wolanin from the AHL's Ontario Reign in a corresponding move.
Wolanin, 26, has 11 assists in 24 games with the Reign this season.
Boston Bruins
Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk will return to the Bruins lineup against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.
Grzelcyk, 28, missed the Bruins last two games with an upper-body injury.
The 5-foot-9 defenceman has two goals and 19 points in 51 games this season.
Additionally, Jeremy Swayman will start against the Coyotes on Saturday.
Swayman, 23. has a 16-7-3 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.06 goals against average this season.
Arizona Coyotes
Karel Vejmelka will start in net on Saturday against the Boston Bruins, according to head coach Andre Tourigny.
Vejmelka, 25, has a 9-21-1 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.38 goals-against average this season.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers used these lines during Saturday's morning skate, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic:
Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto
McLeod - Draisaitl - Hyman
Foegele - Shore - Ryan
Archibald - Malone - Kassian
Nurse - Ceci
Keith - Bouchard
Broberg - Barrie
Koskinen
Smith
Mikko Koskinen will be in net on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to interim head coach Jay Woodcroft.
Koskinen, 33, has a 20-9-3 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.04 goals-against average this season.
Ottawa Senators
Anton Forsberg will be in net on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Forsberg, 29, has a 13-10-2 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.70 goals-against average this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Marc-Andre Fleury will be in net on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
Fleury, 37, has an 18-20-4 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brian Elliott will be in net on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to head coach Jon Cooper.
Elliott, 36, has a 6-2-2 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average this season.