Ice Chips: Canadiens D Edmundson to make season debut vs. Kraken

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his season debut on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, according to TSN's John Lu.

#Habs Edmundson will return tonight and make his season debut vs #Kraken. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 12, 2022

Edmundson, 28, has yet to play a game this season due to a lower-back injury.

The Brandon, Man., native had three goals and 13 points in 55 games last season.

Lu also offered injury updates on goaltenders Carey Price and Jake Allen, as well as forwards Christian Dvorak and Jonathan Drouin.

#Habs injury updates:

Price will skate this afternoon and is making progress but there is no return date as yet for when he will practise with his teammates.

Dvorak: day-to-day, cleared for limited contact

Drouin: no return date yet

Allen: will not play this weekend.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 12, 2022

Price 34, skated on Saturday but there is no return date set to return to practice or game action.

The Anahim, B.C., native has spent all of the 2021-22 season on long term injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Allen, 31, hasn't played since Jan. 12 with a lower-body injury and will not be ready to play this weekend.

The Fredericton N.B., native has a 5-16-2 record with a .901 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average this season.

Dvorak, 26, has missed the Canadiens' last 16 games with an upper-body injury but has been cleared for limited contact.

The 6-foot-1 forward has seven goals and 16 points in 34 games this season and is considered to be day-to-day.

Drouin, 26, has missed the Canadiens' last 18 games with an upper-body injury and no return date has been set yet.

The Ste-Agathe, Que., native has six goals and 20 points in 32 games this season.

Sam Montembeault is expected to start on Saturday against the Kraken, according to Lu.

#Habs Montembeault will start tonight vs #Kraken.



Dauphin out, Pezzetta in.



Projected lines:

Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson

Hoffman - Pitlick - Gallagher

Byron - Evans - Lehkonen

Pezzetta - Poehling - Armia



Clague likely out for Edmundson.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 12, 2022

Montembeault, 25, has a 6-12-4 record with a .897 save percentage and 3.67 goals-against average this season.

The Canadiens are projected to use these lines against the Kraken:

Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson

Hoffman - Pitlick - Gallagher

Byron - Evans - Lehkonen

Pezzetta - Poehling - Armia

New Jersey Devils

Forward Nico Hischier skated on his own on Saturday morning and is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

#NJDevils Nico Hischier remains questionable for tonight, he did skate this morning on his own. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 12, 2022

Hischier, 23, has missed the Devils last two games with a lower-body injury.

The 2017 first overall pick has 16 goals and 38 points in 50 games this season.

Seattle Kraken

Forward Alex Wennberg will not be in the lineup on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens due to an upper-body injury, according to team reporter Bob Condor.

#SeaKraken center Alex Wennberg out of lineup tonight here in Montreal. Philipp Grubauer will be in goal. — Bob Condor (@ByBobCondor) March 12, 2022

Wennberg, 27, has seven goals and 26 points in 60 games this season.

Philipp Grubauer will be in net on Saturday against the Canadiens.

Grubauer, 30, has a 12-25-5 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.22 goals-against average this season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have assigned defenceman Calen Addison to the AHL's Iowa Wild on Saturday.

The #mnwild has reassigned defenseman Calen Addison to the @IAWild. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) March 12, 2022

Addison, 21, has two goals and four points in 15 games this season with Minnesota.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have assigned goaltender Alex Lyon to the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Saturday, according to team reporter Walt Ruff.

Lyon, had a 1-0-1 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.93 goals-against average in two games with the Hurricanes this season.

Frederik Andersen will start in net against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Brind’Amour says Andersen to start. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) March 12, 2022

Andersen, 32, has a 29-8-2 record with a .928 save percentage and 2.08 goals-against average this season.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled defenceman Luke Witkowski from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled defenseman Luke Witkowski from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



📰: https://t.co/LPQ5lZ0K16 pic.twitter.com/mRMRMcCESn — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 12, 2022

Witkowski, 31, has three goals and seven points in 43 games with the Griffins.

Philadelphia Flyers

Martin Jones will be in net on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jonesy gets the call.



Martin Jones will be between the pipes today when the puck drops for #PHIvsCAR. pic.twitter.com/KpoyqfLT7G — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 12, 2022

Jones, 32, has a 7-10-3 record with a .897 save percentage and 3.49 goals-against average this season.

Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger will be in net on Saturday against the New York Rangers, according to team reporter Mike Heika.

Jake Oettinger in net vs. Rangers.



Braden Holtby dealing with a lower body injury, so he will not back up. Adam Scheel called up to back up.



Jacob Peterson comes back in. Riley Tufte goes back to AHL. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) March 12, 2022

Oettinger, 23, has a 19-7-1 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.30 goals-against average this season.

Additionally the Stars recalled goaltender Adam Scheel from the AHL's Texas Stars and assigned forward Riley Tufte to Texas.

We have recalled Adam Scheel from @TexasStars and reassigned Riley Tufte to the @TexasStars. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 12, 2022

Scheel, 22, has a 7-6-6 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average in Texas this season.

Tufte, 23, had a goal in 10 games with Dallas this season.

Los Angeles Kings

Forward Andreas Athanasiou was placed on injured reserve retroactive to March 10 with an undisclosed injury.

The @LAKings have made multiple player transactions today.



Christian Wolanin (D) was recalled from the @OntarioReign (AHL).



Andreas Athanasiou (F) was placed on injured reserve (retroactive to March 10).@Enterprise | #PlayersOnTheMove — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) March 12, 2022

Athanasiou, 27, has nine goals and 14 points in 22 games this season.

The Kings recalled defenceman Christian Wolanin from the AHL's Ontario Reign in a corresponding move.

Wolanin, 26, has 11 assists in 24 games with the Reign this season.

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk will return to the Bruins lineup against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Coach Cassidy:



▪️ Matt Grzelcyk will return tonight vs. Arizona

▪️ Jack Ahcan will come out of the lineup

▪️ Jeremy Swayman gets the start in goal pic.twitter.com/G26fFDiLuZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 12, 2022

Grzelcyk, 28, missed the Bruins last two games with an upper-body injury.

The 5-foot-9 defenceman has two goals and 19 points in 51 games this season.

Additionally, Jeremy Swayman will start against the Coyotes on Saturday.

Swayman, 23. has a 16-7-3 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.06 goals against average this season.

Arizona Coyotes

Karel Vejmelka will start in net on Saturday against the Boston Bruins, according to head coach Andre Tourigny.

Coyotes coach André Tourigny said that Karel Vejmelka will start in goal against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden today. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) March 12, 2022

Vejmelka, 25, has a 9-21-1 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.38 goals-against average this season.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers used these lines during Saturday's morning skate, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic:

Oilers lines and pairings at morning skate vs. TBL:



Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

McLeod-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-Shore-Ryan

Archibald-Malone-Kassian



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Broberg-Barrie



Koskinen

Smith — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) March 12, 2022

Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto

McLeod - Draisaitl - Hyman

Foegele - Shore - Ryan

Archibald - Malone - Kassian

Nurse - Ceci

Keith - Bouchard

Broberg - Barrie

Koskinen

Smith

Mikko Koskinen will be in net on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to interim head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Coach Woodcroft confirms that Mikko will get the start tomorrow night vs. the Lightning. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/rEBd1yrzhQ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 11, 2022

Koskinen, 33, has a 20-9-3 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.04 goals-against average this season.

Ottawa Senators

Anton Forsberg will be in net on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Forsberg, 29, has a 13-10-2 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.70 goals-against average this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Marc-Andre Fleury will be in net on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal tonight vs. Ottawa.



Lineup shouldn’t change too much but Derek King said he’ll make final decision before the game. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 12, 2022

Fleury, 37, has an 18-20-4 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brian Elliott will be in net on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to head coach Jon Cooper.

Jon Cooper confirms Brian Elliott will be the starting goaltender tonight against the #Oilers — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) March 12, 2022

Elliott, 36, has a 6-2-2 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average this season.