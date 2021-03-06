Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters that forward Josh Anderson is a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury.

He took part in the morning skate alongside Tyler Toffoli and Jesperi Kotkaniemi Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Carey Price was in the starter's net at practice. Paul Byron and Victor Mete will serve as scratches.

Here were their lines courtesy of TSN's John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Armia

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Lehkonen - Evans - Perry

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Price starting

Allen

Scratches: Byron, Mete

Winnipeg Jets

Per TSN's Sara Orlesky, the Jets are going with the same lineup as Thursday night when the Jets beat the Habs 4-3 in overtime.

Stastny-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor- Dubois-Ehlers

Copp-Lowry-Appleton

Perreault-Thompson-Lewis

Morrissey-Poolman

Forbort-Pionk

Beaulieu-DeMelo

Hellebuyck

Edmonton Oilers

Head coach Dave Tippett says Mike Smith will get the start in net tonight against the Calgary Flames.

Smith has a 6-2-0 record in 10 appearances this season with a .923 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average.

St. Louis Blues

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko will make his season debut Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.

Tarasenko has been out while recovering from off-season shoulder surgery, his third surgical shoulder procedure in the last 28 months.

I’m hearing Vladimir Tarasenko will play tonight in LA.



Give him a lot of credit battling back from his third shoulder surgery in 28 months.



Here’s our story on what doctors say regarding his return. #stlblues https://t.co/9jGmj4e3mI — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 6, 2021

Colorado Avalanche

Defenceman Cale Makar is doubtful to return from an upper-body injury as the Avs take on the Anaheim Ducks Saturday, writes Ron Knabenbauer of NHL.com.

Makar last played on Feb. 26 and has missed the last four games with the ailment. Colorado also plays Monday against the Arizona Coyotes and Knabenbauer writes he is unlikely to return then as well.

Makar has one goal and 13 assists in 15 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh, forward Nathan MacKinnon is likely to miss "a couple more games" as he continues to recover from a hit from Joachim Blichfeld of the San Jose Sharks. Blichfeld was suspended two games for an illegal check.

Where the Avs stand w/ injuries:



-MacKinnon is probably going to miss a couple more games after the San Jose hit

-Makar is progressing but still out

-Byram and Calvert skated today. Calvert went through morning skate in a non-contact jersey

-No timeline on EJ and Francouz — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 6, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes announced Saturday morning that they have signed goaltender Beck Warm to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The #Canes have signed goaltender Beck Warm to a two-year, entry-level contract. Warm is 4-0-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .940 save% in four games with the Chicago Wolves this season.https://t.co/1JHKhaIErq — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) March 6, 2021

Warm is 4-0-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .940 save percentage in four games with the Chicago Wolves so far this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have removed Joel Farabee from the COVID-19 Protocol Related Absence list. The team announced he is available to play Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.