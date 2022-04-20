'A class of his own': Smith's elite puck-moving ability a 'luxury' for Oilers

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens head coach Martin St .Louis also confirmed that veteran forward Paul Byron would not be in the lineup Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers after leaving Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild due to a lower-body injury. St. Louis also confirmed that forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard will play Thursday night against the Flyers.

The team also announced that defenceman Corey Schueneman has been assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The 23-year--old has recorded one goal in three games with the Canadiens this season. in 64 games with the Rocket, Harvey-Pinard has 19 goals and 32 assists.

Edmonton Oilers

Mike Smith is expected to get the start in net for the Oilers as they take on the Dallas Stars Wednesday night.

Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports that Kailer Yamamoto, Derick Brassard, Devin Shore and Josh Archibald took part in Edmonton's optional Wednesday morning with Mikko Koskinen in goal, indicating Smith will make his third consecutive start.

Shore, Archibald and Brassard out early for optional with Koskinen. Suggests same lineup as last few games with 11 forwards and 7 D.



The 40-year-old is 13-9-2 with a goals-against average of 2.91 and a save percentage of .911.

Arizona Coyotes

Karel Vejmelka will get the start in net Wednesday night as the Coyotes host the Chicago Blackhawks, tweets Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Karel Vejmelka will start in goal for the Coyotes against the Chicago Blackhawks at Gila River Arena tonight.

Morgan adds that it looks like forward Antoine Roussel will also return to the lineup after being out since March 5 with a lower-body injury.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned forward Zach Senyshyn to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has appeared in two games this season but does not have a goal or an assist.

He was acquired from the Boston Bruins in a deal last March that sent defenceman Josh Brown to the Bruins.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each took maintenance days at practice on Wednesday, tweets The Athletic's Joe Smith.

Stamkos assisted on all three Lightning goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, while Point did not have a goal or assist in 18:34 of action.

New Jersey Devils

Devils forward Jesper Bratt and goaltender Nico Daws were not seen on the ice for Wednesday's practice.

Bratt, 23, has 25 goals and 70 points in 71 games this season. Daws, 21, has posted a 10-11-1 record with a 3.11 GAA and .893 save percentage in 25 games this season.

The team announced that Daws has been re-assigned to the AHL's Utica Comets, while defenceman Nikita Okhotiul has been recalled.

#NEWS: We have recalled D Nikita Okhotiuk from the Utica Comets.



The Devils have also assigned forward A.J. Greer to the AHL's Utica Comets, it was announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has appeared in nine games so far this season, recording one goal and one assist.

Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal and goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov were seen practicing with the team while forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi and goaltender Frederik Andersen, as expected, did not practice with the team.

The #Canes are back at PNC Arena, practicing a day ahead of their meeting with Winnipeg.



Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan says goaltender Tristan Jarry is week-to week with a lower-body injury and is going through a rehabilitation process. He also spoke on the propsect of Case DeSmith starting for the club in the playoffs.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves. We still have five games left in the regular season," said Sullivan. "Tristan is going through a rehab process right now. His status is week-to-week. We're not sure what that picture will look like.

"What I will tell you is that we believe in the people that we have. We have capable people in all the positions, Casey being one of them."

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have recalled defenceman Linus Hogberg on an emergency basis from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He will be available for Thursday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Transaction: We have recalled defenseman @HogbergLinus on emergency conditions from the @LVPhantoms (AHL).



Hogberg, 23, has seven assists in 57 games with the Phantoms this season.