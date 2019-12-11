3h ago
Ice Chips: Habs place Kotkaniemi on IR
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Jesperi Kotkaniemi was placed on Injured Reserve as a result of a upper-body injury he suffered due to a hit by Colorado Avalanche defenceman Nikita Zadorov on Dec. 5.
Additionally, the Canadiens recalled forward Ryan Poehling and defenseman Christian Folin from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Poehling has 12 points across 26 games with Laval and Folin is coming off of a seven-game conditioning stint.
Winnipeg Jets
Several Jets' regulars were absent from today's skate and are presumed to be taking a maintenance day.
The line rushes were as follows:
Connor-Scheifele-Laine
Ehlers-Wheeler-Perreault
Copp-Gustafsson-Roslovic
Bourque-Shore-Shaw
Morrissey-Dahlstrom
Sbisa-Bitetto
Beaulieu-Luoto
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks have recalled forward Zack MacEwan, 23, from the AHL's Utica Comets as a likely replacement for Michael Ferland, who exited last night's game in the second period. MacEwen has played seven games and registered two points with the Canucks this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin was back at practice today and is expected to make his return to the lineup against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. He was also placed on the team's top power-play unit.
Washington Capitals
The league's top two teams will battle tonight in Washington for an Eastern Conference showdown. Braden Holtby is expected to receive the nod in between the pipes while the Bruins counter with Jaroslav Halak.
Washington's lineup is expected to look as follows:
Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson
Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie
Hagelin-Eller-Panik
Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway
Kempny-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Siegenthaler-Gudas
Colorado Avalanche
The Avs' lineup is continuing to progress to full health with the expected return of Nazem Kadri on Wednesday after a three-game absence. The 29-year-old ranks fifth in scoring on the team with 20 points in 27 games played. Kadri hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 4 versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Pavel Francouz is expected to start in goal tonight after being the first netminder off of the ice at morning skate.
Detroit Red Wings
Filip Zadina has been reassigned to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins after playing seven games with the Red Wings. The Czech forward's time with Detroit saw him produce three assists.
Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia will be without Oskar Lindblom tonight due to an upper-body injury as they take on the Colorado Avalanche. Lindblom is sixth in Flyers' scoring with 11 goals and seven assists across 30 games played.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward David Kase has been recalled and will be available to make his NHL debut on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche. The Flyers selected the Czech native in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He has six points in 21 games played with the Phantoms so far this season.
Florida Panthers
The Panthers have loaned forward Aleksi Saarela to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds following a three-game NHL stint. Saarela registered no points and had three shots on goal during his tenure with Florida.
New York Islanders
Nick Leddy was back at practice today after suffering a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars.
Boston Bruins
Boston is expected to ice a lineup that looks as follows:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk - David Krejci - Brett Ritchie
Anders Bjork - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom - Sean Kuraly - Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo
John Moore/Connor Clifton - Matt Grzelcyk
Jaroslav Halak
Tuukka Rask
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets will be without Emil Bemstrom for approximately six-to-eight weeks after suffering a dislocated rib and broken cartilage in Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers.