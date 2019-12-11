Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Jesperi Kotkaniemi was placed on Injured Reserve as a result of a upper-body injury he suffered due to a hit by Colorado Avalanche defenceman Nikita Zadorov on Dec. 5.

Additionally, the Canadiens recalled forward Ryan Poehling and defenseman Christian Folin from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Poehling has 12 points across 26 games with Laval and Folin is coming off of a seven-game conditioning stint.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Ryan Poehling and defenseman Christian Folin (assigned for conditioning purposes on November 27) from the AHL’s Laval Rocket, and placed forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on injured reserve.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/HuYujqWZ3p — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 11, 2019

Winnipeg Jets

Several Jets' regulars were absent from today's skate and are presumed to be taking a maintenance day.

Assuming it’s another maintenance day for a number of @NHLJets not skating today.



Here’s the line rushes:



Connor-Scheifele-Laine

Ehlers-Wheeler-Perreault

Copp-Gustafsson-Roslovic

Bourque-Shore-Shaw



Morrissey-Dahlstrom

Sbisa-Bitetto

Beaulieu-Luoto



Hellebuyck

Brossoit pic.twitter.com/rdfeisEVS7 — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) December 11, 2019

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have recalled forward Zack MacEwan, 23, from the AHL's Utica Comets as a likely replacement for Michael Ferland, who exited last night's game in the second period. MacEwen has played seven games and registered two points with the Canucks this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin was back at practice today and is expected to make his return to the lineup against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. He was also placed on the team's top power-play unit.

Power play units:



1: Eichel-Olofsson-Johansson-Reinhart-DAHLIN



2: Skinner-Okposo-Sheary-Miller-Ristolainen — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) December 11, 2019

Washington Capitals

The league's top two teams will battle tonight in Washington for an Eastern Conference showdown. Braden Holtby is expected to receive the nod in between the pipes while the Bruins counter with Jaroslav Halak.

Halak vs Holtby in net tonight for Capitals-Bruins. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 11, 2019

Washington's lineup is expected to look as follows:

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Siegenthaler-Gudas

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs' lineup is continuing to progress to full health with the expected return of Nazem Kadri on Wednesday after a three-game absence. The 29-year-old ranks fifth in scoring on the team with 20 points in 27 games played. Kadri hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 4 versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nazem Kadri is back in the lineup tonight!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Jo9K6IMDpo — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 11, 2019

Pavel Francouz is expected to start in goal tonight after being the first netminder off of the ice at morning skate.

Pavel Francouz is the first goalie off the ice and will start against the Flyers. #Avs — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) December 11, 2019

Detroit Red Wings

Filip Zadina has been reassigned to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins after playing seven games with the Red Wings. The Czech forward's time with Detroit saw him produce three assists.

The Detroit #RedWings today assigned right wing Filip Zadina to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



Details: https://t.co/qpWN0Hb7fv pic.twitter.com/lcdo2rFVwt — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 11, 2019

Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia will be without Oskar Lindblom tonight due to an upper-body injury as they take on the Colorado Avalanche. Lindblom is sixth in Flyers' scoring with 11 goals and seven assists across 30 games played.

Injury update: Oskar Lindblom has an upper-body injury and will not play tonight. #PHIvsCOL — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 11, 2019

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward David Kase has been recalled and will be available to make his NHL debut on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche. The Flyers selected the Czech native in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He has six points in 21 games played with the Phantoms so far this season.

Roster move: We have recalled forward David Kase from the@LVPhantoms (AHL). Kase will wear #72 and is available for tonight's #PHIvsCOL tilt. https://t.co/99rHeDSub1 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 11, 2019

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have loaned forward Aleksi Saarela to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds following a three-game NHL stint. Saarela registered no points and had three shots on goal during his tenure with Florida.

New York Islanders

Nick Leddy was back at practice today after suffering a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars.

Leddy joins the #Isles for practice in Sunrise this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/2sSK6ptx23 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 11, 2019

Boston Bruins

Boston is expected to ice a lineup that looks as follows:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk - David Krejci - Brett Ritchie

Anders Bjork - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom - Sean Kuraly - Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo

John Moore/Connor Clifton - Matt Grzelcyk

Jaroslav Halak

Tuukka Rask

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets will be without Emil Bemstrom for approximately six-to-eight weeks after suffering a dislocated rib and broken cartilage in Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers.