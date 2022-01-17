Anderson to return for Canadiens in Arizona

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens assigned forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen to the AHL's Laval Rocket ahead of Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Updates on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Jesse Ylönen, and Gianni Fairbrother#GoHabsGo https://t.co/JrL6TRNuW5 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 17, 2022

Harvey-Pinard, 23, has one goal in three games with the anadiens this season. Ylonen, 22, has one goal and one assists in seven games with the Habs.

Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes forward Martin Necas has entered the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced on Monday. The 23-year-old has eight goals and 13 assists in 33 games this season.

Forward Martin Necas has entered the COVID protocol. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 17, 2022

The forward alignment at today’s practice, following the announcement of Martin Necas to the COVID Protocol list:



Teräväinen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Trocheck - Niederreiter

Lorentz - Staal - Fast

Martinook - Kotkaniemi - Stepan — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 17, 2022

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have recalled defenceman Mattias Samuelsson and reassigned defeneman Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad, the team announced Monday.