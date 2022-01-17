31m ago
Ice Chips: Habs send Harvey-Pinard, Ylonen to Laval
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens assigned forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen to the AHL's Laval Rocket ahead of Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Harvey-Pinard, 23, has one goal in three games with the anadiens this season. Ylonen, 22, has one goal and one assists in seven games with the Habs.
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes forward Martin Necas has entered the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced on Monday. The 23-year-old has eight goals and 13 assists in 33 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres have recalled defenceman Mattias Samuelsson and reassigned defeneman Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad, the team announced Monday.