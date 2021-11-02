Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs have recalled forward Alex Belzile from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The 30-year-old has a goal and three assists in six games with Laval this season. He has appeared in two NHL games in his career, recording one assist.

Montreal sent down Cole Caufield to the Rocket on Monday and placed Mathieu Perreault on the injured reserve. The club will also be without forward Cedric Paquette for two games as he was suspended for boarding Anaheim Ducks winger Trevor Zegras.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Per TSN's Mark Masters, goaltender Jack Campbell is the first goalie off the ice at Leafs morning skate and is projected to start against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Campbell is 3-2-1 in seven appearances this season, with a .918 save percentage and 2.31 GAA. He last played on Oct. 27 in Toronto's 3-2 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have recalled goaltender Mikhail Berdin from the AHL's Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.

The 22-year-old has a 3-3-0 record with the Moose this season, with a .893 save percentage and 2.69 goals-against average along with two shutouts.

The club has also reassigned forward Kristian Vesalainen to the AHL. The 22-year-old has one goal in eight games with the Jets this season.