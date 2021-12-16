MJ details his thoughts on the Oilers' current losing skid

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced on Thursday. Corey Schueneman has been reassigned to Laval in a corresponding move.

Primeau, 22, is 0-2 with a 4.82 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in two NHL starts this season. In 16 starts with the Rocket, Primeau holds a .912 save percentage and 2.77 GAA.

The team has also announced that defenseman Mattias Norlinder will return to Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League for the remainder of their season. The 21-year-old played six games with the Canadiens this season, registering one assist.

Norlinder was selected in the third round (64th overall) by the Habs in 2019.

Forward Brendan Gallagher and defenceman Sami Niku returned to practice on Thursday after being placed in COVID protocol in early December.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have recalled forwards Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen, and Andrew Poturalski from the AHL's Chicago Wolves on an emergency basis, president and general manager Don Waddell announced on Thursday.

New York Islanders

The Islanders have recalled Austin Czarnik from the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL, the team announced on Thursday. Matt Barzal is non-roster status due to COVID-19 protocol.