MJ details his thoughts on the Oilers' current losing skid

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced on Thursday. Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirms Primeau will start in goal against the Philadelphia Flyers. Corey Schueneman has been reassigned to Laval in a corresponding move.

Cayden Primeau a été rappelé du @RocketLaval et sera à l'entraînement ce matin. Corey Schueneman a été cédé à Laval en retour.



Cayden Primeau has been recalled from the Laval Rocket and will be at practice this morning. In return, Corey Schueneman has been reassigned to the AHL. pic.twitter.com/fVajLQsMrL — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 16, 2021

Primeau, 22, is 0-2 with a 4.82 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in two NHL starts this season. In 16 starts with the Rocket, Primeau holds a .912 save percentage and 2.77 GAA.

The team has also announced that defenseman Mattias Norlinder will return to Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League for the remainder of their season. The 21-year-old played six games with the Canadiens this season, registering one assist.

Norlinder was selected in the third round (64th overall) by the Habs in 2019.

Forward Brendan Gallagher and defenceman Sami Niku returned to practice on Thursday after being placed in COVID protocol in early December.

Brendan Gallagher et Sami Niku étaient de retour sur la glace ce matin!



Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku were back on the ice this morning!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/d0VtQAMY1m — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 16, 2021

Forward Jake Evans will be a game-time decision for tonight's game against the Flyers.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Cayden Primeau sera devant le filet ce soir. Une décision quant à la présence de Jake Evans sera prise plus tard aujourd’hui.



Dominique Ducharme confirms that Cayden Primeau will start in goal tonight. Jake Evans will be a game-time decision. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 16, 2021

Edmonton Oilers

The sense is that goaltender Mike Smith (lower body) is not yet ready to return and that Stuart Skinner should get another look, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug. Smith has been absent since Oct. 19.

Sense is Smith not quite ready to return tonight. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Skinner get another look. We’ll see at Oilers skate this morning - might be optional. @TSN_Edge — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) December 16, 2021

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have recalled David Gustafsson have the AHL's Manitoba Moose. The forward leads the Moose with 16 points in 23 games this season.

All aboard the Gus-Bus!



David Gustafsson has been recalled from the @ManitobaMoose! In 23 GP, Gus led the #MBMoose with 16 points (7G, 9A). #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/niFg3Na2Rh — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 16, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have recalled forwards Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen, and Andrew Poturalski from the AHL's Chicago Wolves on an emergency basis, president and general manager Don Waddell announced on Thursday.

Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen and Andrew Poturalski are suiting up 💪https://t.co/f63EOsDag0 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 16, 2021

New York Islanders

The Islanders have recalled Austin Czarnik from the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL, the team announced on Thursday. Matt Barzal is non-roster status due to COVID-19 protocol.

#Isles Player Update: Mathew Barzal is non-roster status due to COVID-19 protocol. Austin Czarnik has been recalled from Bridgeport. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 16, 2021

Nashville Predators

The Predators have recalled forwards Cody Glass, Rocco Grimaldi, Mathieu Oliver, and Cole Smith from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. Additionally, Admirals head coach Karl Taylor and assistant coach Scott Ford will be behind the bench for Thursday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The #Preds have recalled forwards Cody Glass, Rocco Grimaldi, Mathieu Olivier and Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor and Assistant Coach Scott Ford will serve behind the bench for the Preds in tonight's game >> https://t.co/DPzFeReVQJ — Nashville Predators PR (@PredsPR) December 16, 2021

Predators assistant head coach Dan Hinote has been placed into COVID-19 protocol.

#Preds Assistant Coach Dan Hinote has also been placed into COVID-19 protocol. Admirals coaches Karl Taylor & Scott Ford, as well as Ads GM Scott Nichol, were on the ice this morning for the a.m. skate. — Brooks Bratten (@brooksbratten) December 16, 2021

New Jersey Devils

Forward Jesper Boqvist was held out of Thursday's practice as he awaits the results of a medical test, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.

F Jesper Boqvist is being held out as a precaution, awaiting results from a test, per HC Lindy Ruff. — Sam Kasan (@samikasan) December 16, 2021

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres' defenceman Robert Hagg is considered month-to-month after leaving the third period against the Winnipeg Jets with w lower-body injury.