3h ago
Ice Chips: Habs recall G Primeau; Gallagher, Niku return to practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced on Thursday. Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirms Primeau will start in goal against the Philadelphia Flyers. Corey Schueneman has been reassigned to Laval in a corresponding move.
Primeau, 22, is 0-2 with a 4.82 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in two NHL starts this season. In 16 starts with the Rocket, Primeau holds a .912 save percentage and 2.77 GAA.
The team has also announced that defenseman Mattias Norlinder will return to Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League for the remainder of their season. The 21-year-old played six games with the Canadiens this season, registering one assist.
Norlinder was selected in the third round (64th overall) by the Habs in 2019.
Forward Brendan Gallagher and defenceman Sami Niku returned to practice on Thursday after being placed in COVID protocol in early December.
Forward Jake Evans will be a game-time decision for tonight's game against the Flyers.
Edmonton Oilers
The sense is that goaltender Mike Smith (lower body) is not yet ready to return and that Stuart Skinner should get another look, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug. Smith has been absent since Oct. 19.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets have recalled David Gustafsson have the AHL's Manitoba Moose. The forward leads the Moose with 16 points in 23 games this season.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have recalled forwards Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen, and Andrew Poturalski from the AHL's Chicago Wolves on an emergency basis, president and general manager Don Waddell announced on Thursday.
New York Islanders
The Islanders have recalled Austin Czarnik from the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL, the team announced on Thursday. Matt Barzal is non-roster status due to COVID-19 protocol.
Nashville Predators
The Predators have recalled forwards Cody Glass, Rocco Grimaldi, Mathieu Oliver, and Cole Smith from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. Additionally, Admirals head coach Karl Taylor and assistant coach Scott Ford will be behind the bench for Thursday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Predators assistant head coach Dan Hinote has been placed into COVID-19 protocol.
New Jersey Devils
Forward Jesper Boqvist was held out of Thursday's practice as he awaits the results of a medical test, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres' defenceman Robert Hagg is considered month-to-month after leaving the third period against the Winnipeg Jets with w lower-body injury.