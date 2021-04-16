Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen will make his sixth straight start on Friday against the Flames. Carey Price was on the ice with his teammates for the first time since April 5 and participated in drills. Price might be ready to suit up as the backup goalie Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

#Habs Ducharme says Price will not suit up tonight against #Cofred, possibly will against #Sens tomorrow. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 16, 2021

Ben Chiarot, who missed the last 19 games with broken right thumb, will return to the lineup tonight.

Projected Lines vs. Flames

F

Tatar - Danault - Byron

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia

Lehkonen - Staal - Perry

D

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Romanov - Kulak

G

Allen starting

Taxi: Evans, Frolik, Caufield, McNiven

The Habs recalled highly touted forward prospect Cole Caufield from the AHL's Laval Rocket and placed him on team's taxi squad. He took part in the team's morning skate on Friday ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames

The 20-year-old American, who was selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, has three goals and one assist in just two games in the AHL this season. Caufield tallied 30 goals and 22 assists over 31 games with the Wisconsin Badgers during the 2020-21 season, his second year with the school. He won the NCAA's Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the college hockey's best player.

The right winger scored two goals and added three assists over seven games at the 2021 World Junior Championship, helping the United States beat Canada in the gold-medal game.

Montreal also recalled Cayden Primeau on an emergency basis.