Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed Friday that goaltender Samuel Montembeault will get the start Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers. 

St. Louis also confirms that forward Mathieu Perreault will back in the lineup Saturday. 

In 26 appearances this season, Montembeault is 5-11-4 with a .896 save percentage and 3.74 GAA. Goaltender Andrew Hammond was placed on the injured reserve Friday and Cayden Primeau was recalled on an emergency basis from the AHL. 

Perreault has three goals and an assist in 16 games this season.  

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Mac Hollowell from the AHL's Toronto Marlies. 

Hollowell, 23, has five goals and 18 points in 29 AHL games this season. 

Ondrej Kase is also back at practice after missing the last two games.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defenceman Zach Werenski is back in the lineup against the Los Angeles Kings after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury. 

The 24-year-old has eight goals and 33 points in 48 games this year.

Elvis Merzlikins is the starter for tonight's game. 

Projected lineup:

Gustav Nyquist - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine

Jakub Voracek - Jack Roslovic - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Max DomiSean Kuraly - Justin Danforth 

Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Emil Bemstrom
 

Zach Werenski - Andrew Peeke

Vladislav Gavrikov - Dean Kukan

Gabriel Carlsson - Gavin Bayreuther


Elvis Merzlikins (confirmed starter) 

Jean-Francois Berube 

Tampa Bay Lightning

Projected lineup for tonight's game against the Detroit Red Wings:

Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Mathieu Joseph
Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Ross Colton - Anthony Cirelli - Taylor Raddysh

Victor Hedman - Mikhail Sergachev
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Jan Rutta - Andrej Sustr

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

Buffalo Sabres

Per head coach Don Granato, Craig Anderson will start for the Sabres tonight as they take on the Minnesota Wild.

The 40-year-old has a .909 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average this season with a 7-7 record in 14 games this season. 

Forward Zemgus Girgensons was on the ice for Fridays morning skate, sporting a non-contact jersey. He last played on Jan. 25 against the Senators as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury. 