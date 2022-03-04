Jets feel sense of optimism with Ehlers, Copp set to return

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed Friday that goaltender Samuel Montembeault will get the start Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

St. Louis also confirms that forward Mathieu Perreault will back in the lineup Saturday.

In 26 appearances this season, Montembeault is 5-11-4 with a .896 save percentage and 3.74 GAA. Goaltender Andrew Hammond was placed on the injured reserve Friday and Cayden Primeau was recalled on an emergency basis from the AHL.

Perreault has three goals and an assist in 16 games this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Mac Hollowell from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Hollowell, 23, has five goals and 18 points in 29 AHL games this season.

Ondrej Kase is also back at practice after missing the last two games.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defenceman Zach Werenski is back in the lineup against the Los Angeles Kings after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury.

The 24-year-old has eight goals and 33 points in 48 games this year.

Elvis Merzlikins is the starter for tonight's game.

Projected lineup:

Gustav Nyquist - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine

Jakub Voracek - Jack Roslovic - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Max Domi - Sean Kuraly - Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Emil Bemstrom



Zach Werenski - Andrew Peeke

Vladislav Gavrikov - Dean Kukan

Gabriel Carlsson - Gavin Bayreuther





Elvis Merzlikins (confirmed starter)

Jean-Francois Berube

Tampa Bay Lightning

Projected lineup for tonight's game against the Detroit Red Wings:



Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Mathieu Joseph

Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Ross Colton - Anthony Cirelli - Taylor Raddysh

Victor Hedman - Mikhail Sergachev

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Jan Rutta - Andrej Sustr

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Buffalo Sabres

Per head coach Don Granato, Craig Anderson will start for the Sabres tonight as they take on the Minnesota Wild.

Craig Anderson in goal tonight for the Sabres, said Don Granato. No lineup changes.



The 40-year-old has a .909 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average this season with a 7-7 record in 14 games this season.

Forward Zemgus Girgensons was on the ice for Fridays morning skate, sporting a non-contact jersey. He last played on Jan. 25 against the Senators as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.