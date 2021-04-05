The Quiz: Which Tkachuk brother brings more impact to his team?

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have recalled defenceman Otto Leskinen from the AHL's Laval Rocket and assigned him to the taxi squad.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé le défenseur Otto Leskinen du Rocket de Laval afin qu’il se joigne à l’escouade de réserve de l’équipe.



Meanwhile, veteran Eric Staal, who was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres last month, has cleared quarantine and skated for the first time with the Habs Sunday. He is eligible to play should Montreal make him active for Monday's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have assigned forwards Anthony Angello and Frederick Gaudreau to the taxi squad, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

The Penguins have re-assigned forwards Anthony Angello and Frederick Gaudreau to the taxi squad.



Forward Justin Almeida and defenseman Will Reilly were moved from the taxi squad to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.