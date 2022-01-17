2h ago
Ice Chips: Jets' Wheeler returns to practice
Winnipeg Jets
Captain Blake Wheeler skated with the team Monday for the first time since being injured on Dec. 10.
Wheeler, who has one goal and 17 points in 22 games this season, was wearing a non-contact jersey during the practice.
The Jets are scheduled to face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
Dave Lowry provided an update on Wheeler following practice: "It's a positive he's on the ice, and a positive for the group. Whether or not he's an option, we'll see how the week progresses."
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have placed goaltender Stuart Skinner in the league's COVID protocol.
Forward Brandon Perlini joined the Oilers' top-six forward at practice, joining Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Kailer Yamamoto.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens assigned forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen to the AHL's Laval Rocket ahead of Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Harvey-Pinard, 23, has one goal in three games with the anadiens this season. Ylonen, 22, has one goal and one assists in seven games with the Habs.
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes forward Martin Necas has entered the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced on Monday. The 23-year-old has eight goals and 13 assists in 33 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres have recalled defenceman Mattias Samuelsson and reassigned defenceman Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad, the team announced Monday.
The team also announced that it has placed Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Zemgus Girgensons, and Colin Miller on injured reserve.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have placed goaltender Thomas Griess in the leagues COVID protocol and recalled goalie Calvin Pickard from the taxi squad.
Dallas Stars
The Stars have removed Denis Gurianov, Braden Holtby and two support staff members from the league's COVID protocol on Monday.