Anderson to return for Canadiens in Arizona

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Captain Blake Wheeler skated with the team Monday for the first time since being injured on Dec. 10.

Wheeler, who has one goal and 17 points in 22 games this season, was wearing a non-contact jersey during the practice.

Blake Wheeler was back on the ice with #NHLJets for first time since being injured in Dec 10th game vs VAN pic.twitter.com/g4WKBSUlfi — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) January 17, 2022

The Jets are scheduled to face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Dave Lowry provided an update on Wheeler following practice: "It's a positive he's on the ice, and a positive for the group. Whether or not he's an option, we'll see how the week progresses."

"It's a positive he's on the ice, and a positive for the group. Whether or not he's an option, we'll see how the week progresses."



Dave Lowry with an update on Blake Wheeler's status, thoughts on his first month as interim head coach, and more.



WATCH 🔽 pic.twitter.com/F69isqltLK — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 17, 2022

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have placed goaltender Stuart Skinner in the league's COVID protocol.

From oil.



Edmonton Oilers Transactions:



Placed in Covid protocol:

Stuart Skinner (G) — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 17, 2022

Forward Brandon Perlini joined the Oilers' top-six forward at practice, joining Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Kailer Yamamoto.

Perlini in top 6 white today. Hyman, McDavid, Draisaitl, Puljujarvi, Yamamoto as well. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 17, 2022

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens assigned forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen to the AHL's Laval Rocket ahead of Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Updates on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Jesse Ylönen, and Gianni Fairbrother#GoHabsGo https://t.co/JrL6TRNuW5 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 17, 2022

Harvey-Pinard, 23, has one goal in three games with the anadiens this season. Ylonen, 22, has one goal and one assists in seven games with the Habs.

Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes forward Martin Necas has entered the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced on Monday. The 23-year-old has eight goals and 13 assists in 33 games this season.

Forward Martin Necas has entered the COVID protocol. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 17, 2022

The forward alignment at today’s practice, following the announcement of Martin Necas to the COVID Protocol list:



Teräväinen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Trocheck - Niederreiter

Lorentz - Staal - Fast

Martinook - Kotkaniemi - Stepan — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 17, 2022

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have recalled defenceman Mattias Samuelsson and reassigned defenceman Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad, the team announced Monday.

We have recalled defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and reassigned defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to the Taxi Squad. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 17, 2022

The team also announced that it has placed Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Zemgus Girgensons, and Colin Miller on injured reserve.

Per head coach Don Granato, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Zemgus Girgensons and Colin Miller have all been placed on injured reserve. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 17, 2022

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have placed goaltender Thomas Griess in the leagues COVID protocol and recalled goalie Calvin Pickard from the taxi squad.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have placed goaltender Thomas Greiss in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 17, 2022

UPDATE: Goaltender Calvin Pickard has been recalled from the #RedWings taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/6avd1QIkvd — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 17, 2022

Dallas Stars

The Stars have removed Denis Gurianov, Braden Holtby and two support staff members from the league's COVID protocol on Monday.