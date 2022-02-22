52m ago
Ice Chips: Murray to miss game vs. Wild
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Matt Murray will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild after his wife gave birth on Tuesday morning.
Murray, 27, has a 5-9-2 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.69 goals-against average this season.
The Senators have recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the AHL's Belleville Senators in response.
Gustavsson, 23, has a 3-9-1 record with a .896 save percentage and 3.66 goals-against average this season.
Anton Forsberg is expected to start in net on Tuesday against the Wild, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.
Forsberg, 29, has a 10-8-2 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have assigned defenceman Zac Jones to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday.
Jones, 21, has one assist in eight games this season.
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.
Bobrovsky, 33, has a 26-4-3 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Jean-Francois Berube will start in net for the Blue Jackets when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, according to head coach Brad Larsen.
Berube, 30, was the winning goalie during Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, which was his first NHL start since the 2017-18 season.
The Repentigny, Que., native has a 4-9-5 record with a .891 save percentage and 3.37 goals-against average with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters this season.
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin will start on Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken, according to head coach Barry Trotz.
Sorokin, 26, has a 15-11-6 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average this season.