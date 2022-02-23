1h ago
Ice Chips: Avs MacKinnon out vs. Red Wings with lower-body injury
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Colorado Avalanche
Forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss Wednesday's game against the the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
MacKinnon, 26, is not expected to be out long term.
The Cole Harbour, N.S., native has 12 goals and 48 points in 36 games this season.
Pavel Francouz is expected to start in net against the Red Wings, according to Mike Chambers of the Denver Post.
Francouz, 31, has a 7-2-0 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average this season.
Montreal Canadiens
Sam Montembeault is expected to start in net against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Marc Antoine Godin.
Montembeault, 25, has a 4-10-4 record with a .898 save percentage and a 3.71 goals-against average this season.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have assigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Wednesday.
Gustavsson, 23, has a 3-9-1 record with a .896 save percentage and 3.66 goals-against average.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have assigned forward Connor Bunnaman and goaltender Kirill Ustimenko to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday.
Bunnaman, 23, has not recorded a point in 15 games this season.
Ustimenko, 23, has a 0-3-1 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average with the Phantoms this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have recalled forward Kasper Bjorkqvist from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday.
Bjorkqvist, 24, has a goal in six games this season.
Dallas Stars
Jake Oettinger is expected to start on Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets, according to broadcaster Bruce LeVine.
Oettinger, 23, has a 15-6-0 record with a .921 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average.
Detroit Red WIngs
Thomas Greiss is expected to start in net on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche, according to The Athletic's Max Bultman.
Greiss, 36, has an 8-7-1 record with a .902 save percentage and a 3.17 goals-against average.
Forward Dylan Larkin is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, according to head coach Jeff Blashill.
Larkin, 25, left Tuesday's practice early with an undisclosed injury.
The Waterford, Mich., native has 26 goals and 52 points in 46 games this season.
The Red Wings have recalled forward Joe Veleno from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins should Larkin not be available on Wednesday.
Veleno, 22, has four goals and seven points in 35 games this season.
Forward Vladislav Namestnikov will return to the Red Wings lineup after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.
Namestnikov, 29, has 13 goals and 23 points in 49 games this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Forward Jujhar Khaira underwent successful surgery on his lower back on Tuesday and is expected to not participate in hockey activities for 10-12 weeks.
Khaira, 27, has missed the Blackhawks last 13 games with the back injury.
The Surrey, B.C., native has three goals in 27 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Kyle Okposo is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens with a non-COVID related illness, according to head coach Don Granato.
Okposo, 33, has 12 goals and 8 points in 26 games this season.
Craig Anderson is expected to start on Wednesday versus the Montreal Canadiens,
Anderson, 40, has a 6-5-0 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets have placed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Wednesday.
Korpisalo, 27, has missed the Blue Jackets last seven games with the injury.
The 6-foot-3 goaltender has a 6-8-0 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.82 goals-against average this season.
Additionally, forward Emil Bemstrom has cleared the NHL's COVID protocol and has been assigned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday.
Bemstrom, 22, has two goals and four points in 13 games this season.
Edmonton Oilers
Mike Smith will start in net on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Smith, 39, has a 5-5-1 record with a .895 save percentage and 3.61 goals-against average this season.