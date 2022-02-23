Ice Chips: Avs MacKinnon out vs. Red Wings with lower-body injury

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss Wednesday's game against the the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Nathan MacKinnon is dealing with a lower-body issue that's not getting better. He's out tonight. They figure now is a good time with not many off days coming up. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 23, 2022

MacKinnon, 26, is not expected to be out long term.

The Cole Harbour, N.S., native has 12 goals and 48 points in 36 games this season.

Pavel Francouz is expected to start in net against the Red Wings, according to Mike Chambers of the Denver Post.

Pavel Francouz in net tonight at DET #Avs — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) February 23, 2022

Francouz, 31, has a 7-2-0 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Sam Montembeault is expected to start in net against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Marc Antoine Godin.

Montembeault vs Sabres — Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) February 23, 2022

Montembeault, 25, has a 4-10-4 record with a .898 save percentage and a 3.71 goals-against average this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have assigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Wednesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson to @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 23, 2022

Gustavsson, 23, has a 3-9-1 record with a .896 save percentage and 3.66 goals-against average.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have assigned forward Connor Bunnaman and goaltender Kirill Ustimenko to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday.

Transactions: Forward Connor Bunnaman and goaltender Kirill Ustimenko have been loaned back to the @LVPhantoms (AHL). — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 23, 2022

Bunnaman, 23, has not recorded a point in 15 games this season.

Ustimenko, 23, has a 0-3-1 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average with the Phantoms this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have recalled forward Kasper Bjorkqvist from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday.

The Penguins have recalled forward Kasper Bjorkqvist from the @WBSPenguins.



Bjorkqvist scored his first NHL goal in his debut on Jan. 2 becoming the sixth current Penguin to score in his first career game.



Details: https://t.co/nLwCdHTZVb pic.twitter.com/HqDR77az8b — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 23, 2022

Bjorkqvist, 24, has a goal in six games this season.

Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger is expected to start on Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets, according to broadcaster Bruce LeVine.

Jake Oettinger is the first goalie off the ice. Most likely he will start for Dallas tonight vs. Winnipeg — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) February 23, 2022

Oettinger, 23, has a 15-6-0 record with a .921 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average.

Detroit Red WIngs

Thomas Greiss is expected to start in net on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche, according to The Athletic's Max Bultman.

Greiss off the ice first for Detroit — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) February 23, 2022

Greiss, 36, has an 8-7-1 record with a .902 save percentage and a 3.17 goals-against average.

Forward Dylan Larkin is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, according to head coach Jeff Blashill.

#RedWings Blashill said Larkin, who skated this morning, will be a game-time decision. Veleno called up just in case. Namestnikov cleared to play. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 23, 2022

Larkin, 25, left Tuesday's practice early with an undisclosed injury.

The Waterford, Mich., native has 26 goals and 52 points in 46 games this season.

The Red Wings have recalled forward Joe Veleno from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins should Larkin not be available on Wednesday.

Veleno, 22, has four goals and seven points in 35 games this season.

Forward Vladislav Namestnikov will return to the Red Wings lineup after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

Namestnikov, 29, has 13 goals and 23 points in 49 games this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Jujhar Khaira underwent successful surgery on his lower back on Tuesday and is expected to not participate in hockey activities for 10-12 weeks.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Jujhar Khaira underwent successful surgery on his lower back yesterday.



Team physician Dr. Michael Terry says he will be out of hockey activities for approximately 10-12 weeks. pic.twitter.com/gSmp1As8gc — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 23, 2022

Khaira, 27, has missed the Blackhawks last 13 games with the back injury.

The Surrey, B.C., native has three goals in 27 games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Kyle Okposo is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens with a non-COVID related illness, according to head coach Don Granato.

Don Granato doesn’t expect Kyle Okposo (non-COVID illness) tonight but he is a possibility. Brandon Biro is expected to make his NHL debut.



Craig Anderson starts. — Heather Engel (@engelheather) February 23, 2022

Okposo, 33, has 12 goals and 8 points in 26 games this season.

Craig Anderson is expected to start on Wednesday versus the Montreal Canadiens,

Anderson, 40, has a 6-5-0 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have placed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Wednesday.

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ have placed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (lower body, day-to-day) on Injured Reserve retroactive to February 15.



The club has also activated forward Emil Bemstrom off the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list and loaned him to @monstershockey.https://t.co/kE5db575MH — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) February 23, 2022

Korpisalo, 27, has missed the Blue Jackets last seven games with the injury.

The 6-foot-3 goaltender has a 6-8-0 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.82 goals-against average this season.

Additionally, forward Emil Bemstrom has cleared the NHL's COVID protocol and has been assigned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday.

Bemstrom, 22, has two goals and four points in 13 games this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Mike Smith will start in net on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Smith slated to get the start tonight. ✔️#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/AfXxorxgGY — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 23, 2022

Smith, 39, has a 5-5-1 record with a .895 save percentage and 3.61 goals-against average this season.