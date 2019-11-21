Dubas disappointed with himself that things didn't work out with Babcock

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Working with the team for the first time in their gameday skate, Sheldon Keefe changed Leafs lines notably adding Ilya Mikheyev to a line with John Tavares and Zach Hyman.

Kasperi Kapanen, who had recently worked on Tavares' right wing, was moved to a line with Jason Spezza at centre and Alex Kerfoot on the wing. The defensive pairings were unchanged from the team's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The lines were as follows:

Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander

Mikheyev - Tavares - Hyman

Kerfoot - Spezza - Kapanen

Engvall - Gauthier - Petan

Timashov, Shore

Rielly - Ceci

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Barrie

Marincin

Andersen

Kaskisuo

Keefe also appeared to make changes to the Leafs top power-play unit Thursday, adding Tyson Barrie to a unit with fellow defenceman Morgan Rielly and William Nylander, Auston Matthews and John Tavares. Under Mike Babcock, each of the power play units featured only one defenceman.

The second power play unit featured Jake Muzzin at the point, with Kapanen, Kerfoot, Spezza and Andreas Johnsson working at the forward spots.

Some PP work pre-skate



Rielly

Barrie - Nylander - Matthews

Tavares pic.twitter.com/FSQ6FhSTOu — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 21, 2019

New York Islanders

Islanders forward Matt Martin will return to the lineup tonight after recovering from a leg injury.

Trotz confirms Matt Martin will be in the line-up for tonight’s game against Pittsburgh.#Isles pic.twitter.com/sboigPZmyJ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 21, 2019

Martin has been absent from the team's lineup since Oct. 25.

The 30-year-old has skated in seven games this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist..

Buffalo Sabres

Johan Larsson will return to the lineup tonight when the Sabres take on the Boston Bruins.

Per Head Coach Ralph Krueger, Johan Larsson will be in the lineup against Boston tonight. pic.twitter.com/YS3Saui5JN — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 21, 2019

Larsson has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury.

In 18 games this season, the forward has two goals and one assist.

Head coach Ralph Krueger said that starting lineups and the starting goaltender will be game time decisions.

Krueger says lineup and goaltender will be game time decisions. Fun! — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) November 21, 2019

The Sabres have lost their last two games being outscored 8-2.

Boston Bruins

Coach Bruce Cassidy announced that he expects Patrice Bergeron to play tonight.

Cassidy: Bergeron tabbed as a game-time decision, but he expects him to play. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 21, 2019

Bergeron has missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury.

The forward has played in 19 games this season scoring eight goals and tallying 11 assists.

The Bruins also announced that forward Brett Ritchie will not play tonight due to an infection.

Bruce Cassidy says he fully expects Patrice Bergeron to play tonight.



Brett Ritchie is out. Previous infection issue has flared up again.



Charlie Coyle will move up to the wing with David Krejci. Par Lindholm centers Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/AhCBV3MoOO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 21, 2019

Ritchie has two goals and one assist in 14 games played this season.

Minnesota Wild

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk was not on the ice this morning and is still dealing with a personal issue.

Boudreau expects Dumba to play. Dubnyk continues to deal with a family issue, and Boudreau isn’t sure when he will rejoin the #mnwild . — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) November 21, 2019

Alex Stalock is expected to start in Dubnyk's place.

Defenseman Matt Dumba is expected to play tonight according to head coach Bruce Boudreau.

The 25-year-old has played in 21 games this season scoring three goals and six assists.

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings defenseman Mike Green will not play in Thursday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets

#RedWings Blashill said Green and Nemeth definitely out for tonight. — Dana Wakiji (@Dwakiji) November 21, 2019

Green suffered the injury in Tuesday's contest against the Ottawa Senators.

Patrik Nemeth also remains out for the Red Wings due to an infection in his leg.

Nemeth has been out of the lineup since Nov. 10

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov will not be in the lineup Thursday night when his team takes on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Cooper said Nikita Kucherov will not play tonight, was hoping he would be able to go but will need a few more days. Wasn’t sure if he’d be back for Saturday’s home game vs. Anaheim. #Bolts #TBLvsCHI — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) November 21, 2019

Kucharov took a hard hit from St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn late in the second period and immediately left the ice and did not return.

The 26-year-old has skated in 18 games this season scoring six goals and 18 points.

Arizona Coyotes

Coyotes forward Michael Grabner will not play on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

#Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet says Michael Grabner is a little banged up, and Barrett Hayton will take his spot in the lineup. Darcy Kuemper will start in goal. — Matt Layman (@mattjlayman) November 21, 2019

The speedy winger has played in 22 games this season scoring six goals and registering two assists.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers will be getting one of their top defenseman back in their lineup tonight in Adam Larsson

Oiler lineup at LA:



Draisaitl-McDavid-Kassian

Khaira-RNH-Neal

Nygard-Sheahan-Archibald

Granlund-Haas-Chiasson



Nurse-Bear

Klefbom-Jones

Russell-Larsson



Matt Benning not skating.



Mike Smith starts as Larsson returns to the lineup for the first time since Opening Night. — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) November 21, 2019

Larsson has been out of the lineup since the season opener when he fractured his fibula.