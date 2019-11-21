3h ago
Ice Chips: Keefe shuffles Leafs lines
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Working with the team for the first time in their gameday skate, Sheldon Keefe changed Leafs lines notably adding Ilya Mikheyev to a line with John Tavares and Zach Hyman.
Kasperi Kapanen, who had recently worked on Tavares' right wing, was moved to a line with Jason Spezza at centre and Alex Kerfoot on the wing. The defensive pairings were unchanged from the team's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The lines were as follows:
Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander
Mikheyev - Tavares - Hyman
Kerfoot - Spezza - Kapanen
Engvall - Gauthier - Petan
Timashov, Shore
Rielly - Ceci
Muzzin - Holl
Dermott - Barrie
Marincin
Andersen
Kaskisuo
Keefe also appeared to make changes to the Leafs top power-play unit Thursday, adding Tyson Barrie to a unit with fellow defenceman Morgan Rielly and William Nylander, Auston Matthews and John Tavares. Under Mike Babcock, each of the power play units featured only one defenceman.
The second power play unit featured Jake Muzzin at the point, with Kapanen, Kerfoot, Spezza and Andreas Johnsson working at the forward spots.
New York Islanders
Islanders forward Matt Martin will return to the lineup tonight after recovering from a leg injury.
Martin has been absent from the team's lineup since Oct. 25.
The 30-year-old has skated in seven games this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist..
Buffalo Sabres
Johan Larsson will return to the lineup tonight when the Sabres take on the Boston Bruins.
Larsson has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury.
In 18 games this season, the forward has two goals and one assist.
Head coach Ralph Krueger said that starting lineups and the starting goaltender will be game time decisions.
The Sabres have lost their last two games being outscored 8-2.
Boston Bruins
Coach Bruce Cassidy announced that he expects Patrice Bergeron to play tonight.
Bergeron has missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury.
The forward has played in 19 games this season scoring eight goals and tallying 11 assists.
The Bruins also announced that forward Brett Ritchie will not play tonight due to an infection.
Ritchie has two goals and one assist in 14 games played this season.
Minnesota Wild
Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk was not on the ice this morning and is still dealing with a personal issue.
Alex Stalock is expected to start in Dubnyk's place.
Defenseman Matt Dumba is expected to play tonight according to head coach Bruce Boudreau.
The 25-year-old has played in 21 games this season scoring three goals and six assists.
Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings defenseman Mike Green will not play in Thursday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets
Green suffered the injury in Tuesday's contest against the Ottawa Senators.
Patrik Nemeth also remains out for the Red Wings due to an infection in his leg.
Nemeth has been out of the lineup since Nov. 10
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov will not be in the lineup Thursday night when his team takes on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Kucharov took a hard hit from St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn late in the second period and immediately left the ice and did not return.
The 26-year-old has skated in 18 games this season scoring six goals and 18 points.
Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes forward Michael Grabner will not play on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The speedy winger has played in 22 games this season scoring six goals and registering two assists.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers will be getting one of their top defenseman back in their lineup tonight in Adam Larsson
Larsson has been out of the lineup since the season opener when he fractured his fibula.