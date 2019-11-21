Up Next

Up Next

Sens support Ryan amid leave from team: 'We care deeply for him'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Islanders

Islanders forward Matt Martin will return to the lineup tonight after recovering from a leg injury.

Trotz confirms Matt Martin will be in the line-up for tonight’s game against Pittsburgh.#Isles pic.twitter.com/sboigPZmyJ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 21, 2019

Martin has been absent from the team's lineup since Oct. 25.

The 30-year-old has skated in seven games this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist..

Buffalo Sabres

Johan Larsson will return to the lineup tonight when the Sabres take on the Boston Bruins.

Per Head Coach Ralph Krueger, Johan Larsson will be in the lineup against Boston tonight. pic.twitter.com/YS3Saui5JN — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 21, 2019

Larsson has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury.

In 18 games this season, the forward has two goals and one assist.

Head coach Ralph Krueger said that starting lineups and the starting goaltender will be game time decisions.

Krueger says lineup and goaltender will be game time decisions. Fun! — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) November 21, 2019

The Sabres have lost their last two games being outscored 8-2.

Boston Bruins

Coach Bruce Cassidy announced that he expects Patrice Bergeron to play tonight.

Cassidy: Bergeron tabbed as a game-time decision, but he expects him to play. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 21, 2019

Bergeron has missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury.

The forward has played in 19 games this season scoring eight goals and tallying 11 assists.

The Bruins also announced that forward Brett Ritchie will not play tonight due to an infection.

Bruce Cassidy says he fully expects Patrice Bergeron to play tonight.



Brett Ritchie is out. Previous infection issue has flared up again.



Charlie Coyle will move up to the wing with David Krejci. Par Lindholm centers Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/AhCBV3MoOO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 21, 2019

Ritchie has two goals and one assist in 14 games played this season.

Minnesota Wild

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk was not on the ice this morning and is still dealing with a personal issue.

Boudreau expects Dumba to play. Dubnyk continues to deal with a family issue, and Boudreau isn’t sure when he will rejoin the #mnwild . — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) November 21, 2019

Alex Stalock is expected to start in Dubnyk's place.

Defenseman Matt Dumba is expected to play tonight according to head coach Bruce Boudreau.

The 25-year-old has played in 21 games this season scoring three goals and six assists.