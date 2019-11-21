1h ago
Ice Chips: Islanders' Martin returns to lineup
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Sens support Ryan amid leave from team: 'We care deeply for him'
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
New York Islanders
Islanders forward Matt Martin will return to the lineup tonight after recovering from a leg injury.
Martin has been absent from the team's lineup since Oct. 25.
The 30-year-old has skated in seven games this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist..
Buffalo Sabres
Johan Larsson will return to the lineup tonight when the Sabres take on the Boston Bruins.
Larsson has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury.
In 18 games this season, the forward has two goals and one assist.
Head coach Ralph Krueger said that starting lineups and the starting goaltender will be game time decisions.
The Sabres have lost their last two games being outscored 8-2.
Boston Bruins
Coach Bruce Cassidy announced that he expects Patrice Bergeron to play tonight.
Bergeron has missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury.
The forward has played in 19 games this season scoring eight goals and tallying 11 assists.
The Bruins also announced that forward Brett Ritchie will not play tonight due to an infection.
Ritchie has two goals and one assist in 14 games played this season.
Minnesota Wild
Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk was not on the ice this morning and is still dealing with a personal issue.
Alex Stalock is expected to start in Dubnyk's place.
Defenseman Matt Dumba is expected to play tonight according to head coach Bruce Boudreau.
The 25-year-old has played in 21 games this season scoring three goals and six assists.