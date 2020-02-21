Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders announced Friday morning that right winger, Cal Clutterbuck has been placed on long-term injury reserve.

#Isles Transactions: Cal Clutterbuck has been placed on LTIR and been assigned to Bridgeport on conditioning. Kieffer Bellows has been loaned to Bridgeport. Otto Koivula and Andrew Ladd have been recalled from loan (Bridgeport). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 21, 2020

The 32-year old has been sidelined since the team's December 19th match up against the Boston Bruins where Clutterbuck has his wrist cut in a freak accident by Bruins forward, Patrice Bergeron.

In Clutterbuck's replacement, the Islanders recalled Otto Koivula and Andrew Ladd from their AHL afffiliate, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and have sent Kieffer Bellows down to make roster space.

Through 36 games, Koivula has recorded 22 points and Ladd has recorded 14 points in 36 games.

Additionally, Islanders head coach, Barry Trotz announced that forward Derick Brassard is day to day after suffering an upper-body injury on Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.

Trotz says Brassard is day to day and will not play tonight. pic.twitter.com/pQP3iX6X9F — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 21, 2020

The 32-year old from Hull, Que. was taken by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the sixth-overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft and proceeded to play six years for the team. After that, Brassard spent time with several other teams before joining the Islanders in August of 2019 as free agent.



Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators announced Friday morning that they have recalled forward Josh Norris from the Belleville Senators.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Josh Norris from @BellevilleSens.



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens rappellent Josh Norris de Belleville (LAH). — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 21, 2020

The 20-year old from Oxford, Mich., was the first round selection by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 draft where he was taken with the 17th pick. Norris never went on to play a game for the Sharks as he split time with the University of Michigan and the USA under 20 team before having his rights traded to the Senators in 2018. This season with the Belleville Senators, Norris has recorded 58 points through 50 games. His call up comes at a time where there is much trade speculation revolving around the Senators' franchise as there are few days left before the February 24th deadline.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins forward, Dominik Kahun suffered a leg injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Kahun blocks a shot and is in some pain. An athletic trainer comes out to the ice to take a look. Malkin and Pettersson help Kahun skate off the ice. Kahun heads down the runway. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2020

Kahun's injury comes just two days after he was cleared to come back from a concussion he suffered back in January.

In 50 games with the Penguins the 24-year from Planá, Czech Republic has recorded 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points.

The Penguins have not yet provided an update on the Status of Kahun's injury nor have they recalled anyone from their AHL affiliate.

The 24-year old from Planá, Czech Republic began his NHL career in the 2018/19 season where he appeared in all 82 games for the Chicago Blackhawks recording 37 points. He was traded by the Blackhawks to the Penguins in 2019 and has recorded 27 points in 50 games.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have recalled forward Calvin Thurkauf and assigned defenceman Gabriel Carlsson to their AHL affiliate, Cleveland Monsters.

#CBJ add F Calvin Thurkauf on emergency recall from @monstershockey. D Gabriel Carlsson has been assigned to the AHL club.https://t.co/f69tJr6mqt — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 21, 2020

This emergency call up comes on the heels of an injury that forward, Oliver Bjorkstrand suffered against the Philedelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

In 47 games with the Monsters this season, Thurkauf has recorded 25 points. In 40 games played with the Blue Jackets, Carlsson has recorded only 12 points.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils announced via their Twitter that goaltender, Louis Domingue has cleared waivers and will be assigned to their AHL affiliate, Binhamington Devils.

#NJDevils NEWS: Goaltender Louis Domingue, who cleared waivers earlier today, has been assigned to Binghamton (AHL). — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 21, 2020

The 27-year old from St-Hyacinth, Que., has struggled so far this season as he has only seen three wins in 14 starts with his last win coming against the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 12th. During his now seventh year in the NHL, he has yet to cement himself as a true starter as he and Mackenzie Blackwood have shared the Devils' net this season. Prior to his acquisition by the Devils in a trade with Tampa Bay which cost them a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Domingue has previously spent time with the Lightning, and the Coyotes who drafted him in the 5th round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.