The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Igor Shesterkin from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has posted a 15-4-3 record, along with a 1.93 GAA, a .932 SV%, and three shutouts.

Shesterkin's first half of the season has led to him being selected to play in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, and was named AHL Goaltender of the Month in October.

He appeared in 117 KHL games over parts of six seasons, posting an 88-16-7 record with a 1.68 GAA and a .935 SV%.

The Moscow, Russia native was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round, 118th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

He signed an entry level deal with New York on May. 3, 2019.