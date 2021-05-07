Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured forward Nick Foligno was not on the ice with the Maple Leafs as practice got going Friday, tweets TSN's Kristen Shilton. However, Sheldon Keefe told reporters afterward the newly-acquired forward did skate on his own.

Foligno left Monday's game against the Montreal Canadiens early with an upper-body injury. He did not play Thursday night and is considered doubtful for Saturday.

Meanwhile, forwards Zach Hyman and Riley Nash remain in no-contact red. Jack Campbell and David Rittich were on the ice, while there was no sign of Frederik Andersen. Keefe said he will play again with the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Saturday.

Here were the lines:

Thornton-Matthews-Marner
Galchenyuk-Tavares-Nylander
Engvall-Kerfoot-Mikheyev
Simmonds-Brooks-Spezza 

Rielly-Brodie 
Muzzin-Holl
Hutton-Dermott
Sandin-Liljegren 

Campbell
Rittich

 

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 list) were not on the ice Friday morning at Washington's morning skate according to the Washington Post's Samantha Pell.

Tom Wilson (upper-body), Justin Schultz (lower-body) and Daniel Sprong (non COVID-19 illness) were on the ice. Wilson later told reporters he was good to go for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Vitek Vanecek, Craig Anderson and Zach Fucale were the three goalies warming up before the skate, indicating that Ilya Samsonov is still unavailable, tweets Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Vanecek will get the start Friday night, tweets Pell.

 

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Neal Pionk took a maintenance day and did not skate Friday. Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters that if Pionk plays Saturday, he is 100 per cent and if not he is 98 per cent and on the verge of returning.

Here were the lines courtesy of TSN's Sara Orlesky:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Stastny-Dubois-Perreault
Copp-Lowry-Appleton
Harkins-Thompson-Lewis

Morrissey-DeMelo
Forbort-Poolman
Heinola-Benn
Stanley-Niku

 

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa has recalled defenceman Cody Goloubef from the AHL's Belleville Senators and re-assigned him to the team's taxi squad.

The 31-year-old has three goals and two assists in 25 AHL games so far this season. He has not appeared in a game at the NHL level since the 2019-20 season as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. 

 

Tampa Bay Lightning

Injured forward Steven Stamkos skated with the team Friday morning, as did Nikita Kucherov and defenceman Jan Rutta.

Head coach Jon Cooper told reporters that Rutta will draw back into the lineup Friday after missing the last 18 games with a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, Curtis McElhinney is expected to get the start in net in the first game of a back-to-back against the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers. 

 

Columbus Blue Jackets

Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks will start Friday night as the Blue Jackets take on the Detroit Red Wings, reports The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Meanwhile, Andrew Peeke will return to the lineup against the Red Wings.