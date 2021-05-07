Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured forward Nick Foligno was not on the ice with the Maple Leafs as practice got going Friday, tweets TSN's Kristen Shilton. However, Sheldon Keefe told reporters afterward the newly-acquired forward did skate on his own.

Sheldon Keefe said Nick Foligno skated today on his own. That's a positive sign.



Keefe said Adam Brooks will go in for Stefan Noesen tomorrow, and Ben Hutton will go in for Sandin. Said that situation is related more to the salary cap than anything else. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 7, 2021

Foligno left Monday's game against the Montreal Canadiens early with an upper-body injury. He did not play Thursday night and is considered doubtful for Saturday.

Meanwhile, forwards Zach Hyman and Riley Nash remain in no-contact red. Jack Campbell and David Rittich were on the ice, while there was no sign of Frederik Andersen. Keefe said he will play again with the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Saturday.

#Leafs practice getting underway



- No sign of Nick Foligno (upper-body)



- Zach Hyman and Riley Nash remain in no-contact red



- Jack Campbell and David Rittich the goalies; no Frederik Andersen — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 7, 2021

Here were the lines:

Thornton-Matthews-Marner

Galchenyuk-Tavares-Nylander

Engvall-Kerfoot-Mikheyev

Simmonds-Brooks-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Hutton-Dermott

Sandin-Liljegren

Campbell

Rittich

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 list) were not on the ice Friday morning at Washington's morning skate according to the Washington Post's Samantha Pell.

Tom Wilson (upper-body), Justin Schultz (lower-body) and Daniel Sprong (non COVID-19 illness) were on the ice. Wilson later told reporters he was good to go for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

No Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Evgeny Kuznetsov (covid list), Ilya Samsonov (disciplinary/unknown) on the ice at Caps’ AM skate.



Tom Wilson (upper body), Justin Schultz (lower body) and Daniel Sprong (non covid illness) are on the ice. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 7, 2021

Vitek Vanecek, Craig Anderson and Zach Fucale were the three goalies warming up before the skate, indicating that Ilya Samsonov is still unavailable, tweets Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Vitek Vanecek, Craig Andersen and Zach Fucale the three goalies warming up before the Capitals morning skate today, so appears Ilya Samsonov remains unavailable. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 7, 2021

Vanecek will get the start Friday night, tweets Pell.

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Neal Pionk took a maintenance day and did not skate Friday. Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters that if Pionk plays Saturday, he is 100 per cent and if not he is 98 per cent and on the verge of returning.

Here were the lines courtesy of TSN's Sara Orlesky:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Stastny-Dubois-Perreault

Copp-Lowry-Appleton

Harkins-Thompson-Lewis

Morrissey-DeMelo

Forbort-Poolman

Heinola-Benn

Stanley-Niku

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa has recalled defenceman Cody Goloubef from the AHL's Belleville Senators and re-assigned him to the team's taxi squad.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster move:



D Cody Goloubef has been recalled from @BellevilleSens and re-assigned to the team's taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) May 7, 2021

The 31-year-old has three goals and two assists in 25 AHL games so far this season. He has not appeared in a game at the NHL level since the 2019-20 season as a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Injured forward Steven Stamkos skated with the team Friday morning, as did Nikita Kucherov and defenceman Jan Rutta.

Steven Stamkos on ice for #tblightning skate, also skated before team got on. Kucherov, Rutta here too. Chance Rutta plays in one of final three games — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) May 7, 2021

Head coach Jon Cooper told reporters that Rutta will draw back into the lineup Friday after missing the last 18 games with a lower-body injury.

Jon Cooper confirms Jan Rutta is in the lineup tonight. Has missed the last 18 games with a lower-body injury. #Bolts #DALvsTBL — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) May 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Curtis McElhinney is expected to get the start in net in the first game of a back-to-back against the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks will start Friday night as the Blue Jackets take on the Detroit Red Wings, reports The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

#CBJ Andrew Peeke returns to lineup tonight.



Matiss Kivlenieks will start in goal. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) May 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Andrew Peeke will return to the lineup against the Red Wings.