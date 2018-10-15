Colaiacovo: Sparks has to prove his teammates should trust him

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Antti Niemi was in the starter's net at practice once again and will make his second straight start tonight against the Detroit Red Wings. Regular starter Carey Price missed Saturday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins due to the flu. Andrew Shaw missed practice on Monday due to the flu and won't play on Monday either.

Head coach Claude Julien said Niemi was going to get the start regardless of Price's health.

Tomas Plekanec will play in his 1,000th career game tonight against the Wings. Nicolas Deslauriers (facial fracture) skated with the club, wearing a full cage, and is expected to be back within the next week or two. - John Lu, TSN

#Habs Julien said Niemi was slated to start against #RedWings regardless of Price’s health. He added that Niemi deserves the start after his W vs Pittsburgh, and that Price hadn’t skated in 3 days, so all factors favoured Niemi tonight. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 15, 2018

Canadiens' Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Lehkonen

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Hudon - Plekanec - Peca

Defence

Mete - Petry

Reilly - Juulsen

Ouellet - Benn

Goalies

Price

Niemi

Ottawa Senators

Forward Mark Stone was absent from practice on Monday, but head coach Guy Boucher said he will play when the Senators host the Dallas Stars tonight.

“No problem" Boucher said. "Just to give him a break. He had a little nagging thing.”

Toronto Maple Leafs

Backup goalie Garret Sparks was in the starter's net at Maple Leafs practice on Monday and will get his second start of the season when Toronto hosts the Los Angeles Kings later Monday, head coach Mike Babcock announced.

The 25-year-old allowed six goals in a 7-6 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this month.

Sparks was selected by the Leafs in the seventh round of 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

It’s Garret Sparks, actually, in the #Leafs starters net this morning. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/zLsNOnz0QM — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 15, 2018

Leafs' Pracitce Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Leivo-Gauthier-Johnsson

Ennis

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Goalies

Sparks

Andersen

Vancouver Canucks

The club called up 22-year-old centre Adam Gaudette from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old has five games of NHL experience with the Canucks, all spent last season.

Waivers

Marko Dano (WPG) - Claimed off waivers by Colorado Avalanche

Alex Biega (VAN) - Clears waivers