Ice Chips: Niemi starts for Habs, Shaw out
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Antti Niemi was in the starter's net at practice once again and will make his second straight start tonight against the Detroit Red Wings. Regular starter Carey Price missed Saturday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins due to the flu. Andrew Shaw missed practice on Monday due to the flu and won't play on Monday either.
Head coach Claude Julien said Niemi was going to get the start regardless of Price's health.
Tomas Plekanec will play in his 1,000th career game tonight against the Wings. Nicolas Deslauriers (facial fracture) skated with the club, wearing a full cage, and is expected to be back within the next week or two. - John Lu, TSN
Canadiens' Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Lehkonen
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Hudon - Plekanec - Peca
Defence
Mete - Petry
Reilly - Juulsen
Ouellet - Benn
Goalies
Price
Niemi
Ottawa Senators
Forward Mark Stone was absent from practice on Monday, but head coach Guy Boucher said he will play when the Senators host the Dallas Stars tonight.
“No problem" Boucher said. "Just to give him a break. He had a little nagging thing.”
Toronto Maple Leafs
Backup goalie Garret Sparks was in the starter's net at Maple Leafs practice on Monday and will get his second start of the season when Toronto hosts the Los Angeles Kings later Monday, head coach Mike Babcock announced.
The 25-year-old allowed six goals in a 7-6 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this month.
Sparks was selected by the Leafs in the seventh round of 2011 NHL Entry Draft.
Leafs' Pracitce Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen
Lindholm-Kadri-Brown
Leivo-Gauthier-Johnsson
Ennis
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl
Goalies
Sparks
Andersen
Vancouver Canucks
The club called up 22-year-old centre Adam Gaudette from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old has five games of NHL experience with the Canucks, all spent last season.
Waivers
Marko Dano (WPG) - Claimed off waivers by Colorado Avalanche
Alex Biega (VAN) - Clears waivers