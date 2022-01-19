Lowry says Ehlers will miss final three games of road trip

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets will be without forward Nikolaj Ehlers for the remaining three games on their road trip, head coach Dave Lowry told reporters.

Ehlers has been dealing with a lower-body injury suffered in the third period of the Jets’ OT loss to the Washington Capitals Tuesday after a knee-on-knee collision with Caps defenceman Dmitry Orlov.

No penalty was assessed on the play, though Orlov will have a hearing with NHL's Department of Players Safety, it was announced Wednesday.

Meanwhile, forward Blake Wheeler told reporters he still has some boxes to check off before he can return from a lower-body injury that has kept him out since Dec. 10.

Ottawa Senators

Senators goaltender Matt Murray was not on the ice as the team skated Wednesday morning, missing the session as well as Tuesday's eventual 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Head coach D.J. Smith said the team found out about the illness late Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Sens have re-assigned defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the team's taxi squad, it was announced Wednesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the team's taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 19, 2022

The 21-year-old has one assist in six games so far this season, playing 14:01 in Tuesday's loss to Sabres.

He has played 11 career NHL games since being selected No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Here were Wednesday's lines according to TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Formenton-Stützle-Sanford

Paul-Gambrell-Watson

Shaw-Tierney-Gaudette

Extras (Ennis, Kastelic, Shaw)

Chabot-JBD

Holden-Zub

Brannstrom- J.Brown

Heatherington-Mete

Forsberg

Gustavsson

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Nick Ritchie rejoined the Maple Leafs at their morning skate Wednesday after being placed in COVID protocol last week.

Sheldon Keefe says Holl and Kase remain in Arizona and in COVID protocol



Ritchie has rejoined the team @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 19, 2022

Ritchie was placed into protocol alongside forward Ondrej Kase and defenceman Justin Holl. Both of those players remain unavailable, head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The Leafs will take on the New York Rangers at the World's Most Famous Arena Wednesday evening.

Here were their lines at the morning skate according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Bunting-Matthews-Marner

Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kampf-Engvall

Clifford-Spezza-Simmonds

Rielly-Brodie

Sandin-Liljegren

Dermott-Biega

Campbell starts

Mrazek

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Ryan Dzingel has been placed in COVID protocol, it was announced Wednesday.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Coyotes announced today that forward Ryan Dzingel has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) January 19, 2022

Dzingel, 29, has four goals and two assists in 30 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, it looks like defenceman Jakob Chychrun will return to the lineup Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils, according to PHNX Sports' Craig Morgan. He has not played since Dec. 10 after a stay in COVID protocol and an upper-body injury.

Karel Vejmelka will start in goal for the Coyotes tonight against the New Jersey Devils.



Looks like D Jakob Chychrun will play as well. Between an injury & COVID, Chychrun hasn't played since Dec. 10 vs. the Florida Panthers. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) January 19, 2022

Washington Capitals

Forward T.J. Oshie skated before the Capitals' optional skate on Wednesday after leaving Saturday's game against the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury.

Laviolette said T.J. Oshie (upper body) skating before the Capitals optional practice today was a step, but sounds like he's a bit away from being ready to play.



"That's good that he's out there and that's a step, so that's a positive. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) January 19, 2022

According to team reporter Tom Gulitti, Oshie still seems like he's a bit away from being ready to play.

"That's good that he's out there and that's a step, so that's a positive," head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters.

Meanwhile, defenceman John Carlson and forward Conor Sheary remain in COVID protocol and will not travel with the team to Boston for their matchup with the Bruins on Thursday.

St. Louis Blues

Forward Pavel Buchnevich was back with the Blues at practice on Wednesday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Buchnevich slotted in alongside Ivan Barbashev and Vladimir Tarasenko on the second line. He was originally placed in COVID protocol last week.

#stlblues lines:



Schenn-O'Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Barbashev-Tarasenko

Saad-Thomas-Kyrou

Kostin-Bozak-Sundqvist



Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Scandella-Bortuzzo



Binnington

Husso



* Brown is an extra, so is Walman. Taxi squad guys here too — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) January 19, 2022

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins got forwards Danton Heinen and Zach Ashton-Reese as well as goaltender Casey DeSmith back from COVID protocols on Wednesday.

Forward Drew O'Connor, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, was the lone Penguin not skating Wednesday, tweets team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Here is the Penguins' workflow...



Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Zucker-Malkin-Kapanen

Simon-Carter-Rodrigues

Boyle-Blueger-McGinn

Aston-Reese—Zohorna-Heinen



Dumoulin-Letang

Pettersson-Marino

Matheson-Ruhwedel

Friedman is rotating in — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 19, 2022

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have placed forward Rudolfs Balcers into the league's COVID protocols while forward Alexander Barabanov has been removed, it was announced Wednesday.

#SJSharks recall forwards Joachim Blichfeld and Adam Raska from the @sjbarracuda. In addition, F Alexander Barabanov has been removed from the NHL COVID protocol list and Rudolfs Balcers has been placed into the league's protocols. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) January 19, 2022

Meanwhile, forwards Joachim Blichfeld and Adam Raska have been recalled from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have activated forward Joel Eriksson Ek from COVID protocols, it was announced Wednesday.

The #mnwild has activated forward Joel Eriksson Ek from NHL COVID-19 Protocol and reassigned forward Connor Dewar to the taxi squad. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) January 19, 2022

Eriksson Ek has 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games so far this season for the Wild, his sixth with the team.

The team also said forward Connor Dewar was assigned to the taxi squad.