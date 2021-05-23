Winnipeg Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers is set to make his return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup on Sunday for Game 3.

"I'm very much looking forward to it." Ehlers said after returning to practice, "It's been a while. It's going to be good. It's playoffs. They're always fun to play in so I'm extremely excited to get back out there."

Ehlers has been out of the Jets lineup since since Apr. 24 with an upper-body injury.

Based on who's still working out, Ehlers comes in and Toninato comes out.



Projected, non-guaranteed lines:



Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Dubois-Stastny-Ehlers

Copp-Lowry-Appleton

Perreault-Thompson-Lewis



Morrissey-DeMelo

Forbort-Pionk

Stanley-Poolman



Hellebuyck

Brossoit https://t.co/p9vArPDhpB — Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) May 23, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds during Game 2 of the teams' first round series in Toronto on Saturday, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday.

Montreal’s Shea Weber has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Toronto’s Wayne Simmonds. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 23, 2021

The incident occurred at 10:07 of the second period.