Ice Chips: Jets' Ehlers to dress in Game 3
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets
Nikolaj Ehlers is set to make his return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup on Sunday for Game 3.
Nikolaj Ehlers set to return to #NHLJets lineup tonight! #WeAreWPG pic.twitter.com/0t1dkxx2wm— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) May 23, 2021
"I'm very much looking forward to it." Ehlers said after returning to practice, "It's been a while. It's going to be good. It's playoffs. They're always fun to play in so I'm extremely excited to get back out there."
Ehlers has been out of the Jets lineup since since Apr. 24 with an upper-body injury.
Based on who's still working out, Ehlers comes in and Toninato comes out.— Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) May 23, 2021
Projected, non-guaranteed lines:
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Dubois-Stastny-Ehlers
Copp-Lowry-Appleton
Perreault-Thompson-Lewis
Morrissey-DeMelo
Forbort-Pionk
Stanley-Poolman
Hellebuyck
Brossoit https://t.co/p9vArPDhpB
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds during Game 2 of the teams' first round series in Toronto on Saturday, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday.
Montreal’s Shea Weber has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Toronto’s Wayne Simmonds.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 23, 2021
The incident occurred at 10:07 of the second period.