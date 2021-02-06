'I won't be able to sleep the night before': Dubois excited to join Jets

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets announce that forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is out of quarantine and will skate for the first time as a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

It’s a day off for the team, but fresh out of quarantine, Pierre-Luc Dubois is set to hit the ice for the first time as a Jet! pic.twitter.com/AfO5tPoYYq — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 6, 2021

It will otherwise be a day off for the Jets, who are scheduled to be back in action in Calgary against the Flames on Tuesday.

Ottawa Senators

Sens head coach D.J. Smith told reporters Saturday that he will not make any lineup changes for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Sens beat the Habs 3-2 Thursday night for their first victory in nine games.

Meanwhile, Smith also told reporters that defenceman Christian Wolanin is "way closer" to returning from a lower-body injury. He will participate in the team's practice on Sunday.

DJ Smith updates Christian Wolanin's status by saying he's "way closer" to returning now. He'll participate in full practice with the team on Sunday.



If he can get through a rigorous practice with battle drills, it sounds like he could come back to the lineup vs EDM next week. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) February 6, 2021

Smith added that if he can get through battle drills, he could make his return next week against the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL Schedule Changes

The National Hockey League announced nearly 30 schedule changes Saturday morning as the league continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to see the full list of changes.