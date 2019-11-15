Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have activated forward Logan Brown off the injured reserve. He suffered an arm injury on Nov. 2 against the Boston Bruins when he collided with another player. He has two assists in four games with the Sens this season after being called up from the AHL.

Sens lines at morning skate ahead of tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers:

Tkachuk-L.Brown-Duclair

Paul-Pageau-C. Brown

Namestnikov-White-Ennis

Chlapik-Tierney-Ryan

Chabot-Hainsey

Borowiecki-Demelo

Brannstrom-Hainsey

Nilsson in starter's net.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs lines at morning skate as they prepare to take on the Boston Bruins tonight. With Alexander Kerfoot out indefinitely after having surgery to repair facial dental fractures, Jason Spezza is taking his spot on the third line today.

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Hyman-Tavares-Kapanen

Mikheyev-Spezza-Moore

Timashov-Shore-Gauthier

Petan

Rielly-Ceci

Muzzin-Barrie

Dermott-Holl

Marincin

Andersen

Kaskisuo

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have placed defenceman Sami Vatanen on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury retroactive to Nov. 8. He suffered the injury against the Edmonton Oilers after taking an elbow to the head from Alex Chiasson and left the game. Vatanen has eight points in 15 games for the Devils this season.

Defenceman Colton White has been recalled from the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

Defenceman Colton White has been recalled from the Binghamton Devils. The team has also placed Sami Vatanen (upper body) on IR, retroactive to Nov. 8.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defenceman Ryan Murray is out tonight against the St. Louis Blues with an injury and Scott Harrington will draw in to take his place. Murray took a shot off on the right knee on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens.