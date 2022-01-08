2h ago
Ice Chips: Sens G Forsberg back at practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. Goalie Anton Forsberg is the latest member of the Ottawa Senators to exit COVID-19 protocol and return to practice.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Forsberg went into protocol on Dec. 27. The Sens currently have no players in protocol and will likely have a full roster for Wednesday's game against the Oilers in Edmonton.
Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks was postponed due to capacity limits.
The 29-year-old holds a 6-5-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage this season, his second year with the club.
Dallas Stars
Jake Oettinger will be in net against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Oettinger, 23, has a 7-2-0 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.24 GAA this season.
The Stars have assigned goaltender Adam Scheel to the team's taxi squad on Saturday.
Scheel, 25, has a 2-2-3 record with a .886 save percentage and 3.57 GAA with the AHL's Texas Stars this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jack Campbell will be in net on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
Campbell, 29, has a 17-5-2 record with a .939 save percentage and 1.87 GAA this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenceman Zach Werenski has exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and is expected to play on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.
Werenski, 24, has six goals and 20 points in 30 games this season.
Additionally, defenceman Jake Christiansen has been assigned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.
Christiansen, 22, did not record a point in the only game he appeared in with the Blue Jackets and has five goals and 18 points in 21 games with the Monsters.
Joonas Korpisalo will be in net on Saturday against the Devils.
Korpisalo, 27, has a 3-6-0 record with a .885 save percentage and 3.94 GAA this season.
The Blue Jackets used these lines during Saturday's morning skate:
Laine - Jenner- Nyquist
Voracek - Roslovic - Bjorkstrand
Chinakhov - Sillinger - Domi
Robinson - Kuraly - Bemstrom
Werenski - Bean
Gavrikov -Boqvist
Kukan - Peeke
Korpisalo
Berube
Philadelphia Flyers
Martin Jones will be in net on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks.
Jones, 31, has a 6-5-1 record with a .906 save percentage and 3.66 GAA this season.
New Jersey Devils
Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Blackwood, 25, has a 9-7-3 record with a .899 save percentage and a 3.20 GAA this season.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks have assigned forwards Justin Bailey, Sheldon Rempal, defenceman Ashton Sautner, and goaltender Spencer Martin to the team's taxi squad on Saturday.
Bailey, 26, has not registered a point in 10 appearances with Vancouver and has eight goals and 13 points in 18 games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks this season.
Rempal, 26, has nine goals and 22 points in 24 games with Abbotsford this season.
Sautner, 27, has two assists in 21 games with Abbotsford this season.
Martin, 26, has a 5-0-2 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.24 GAA in Abbotsford this season.