Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters that forward Colin White will be a game-time decision against the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday with a lower-body injury.

White fell awkwardly into the board's during Wednesday's matchup and did not play in Friday's game.

DJ Smith - Anisimov is out again tonight with his upper body injury. Its not serious and he won't be out long.

Colin White's injury not as serious as first thought and he is a game time decision. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Smith also said that Artem Anisimov is out again Snday because of an upper-body injury. However, the injury is not believed to be serious and will not keep him out long, Smith said.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have recalled forward Tyler Graovac from the AHL's Manitoba Moose according to the Vancouver Province.

The 27-year-old has not yet appeared in an NHL game this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed free agent center Josh Dunne to a two-year Entry Level contract, it was announced Sunday.

Dunne, 22, tallied 29 goals and 55 points in 78 NCAA games at Clarkson University from 2018 to 2021.

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Carter Rowney had left knee surgery and miss the remainder of the season according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

He was injured on Feb. 22 and has not played since.

Waivers

Veteran Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jake Gardiner has cleared waivers, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

He will be headed to Carolina's taxi squad.

The 30-year-old has zero goals and seven assists in 17 games so far this season and is in the second year of a four-year, $16.2 million contract he signed in September of 2019.

Meanwhile, Anaheim Ducks forward Davis Backes and New York Rangers defenceman Jack Johnson were played on waivers Sunday.