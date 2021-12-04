Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington from AHL Belleville.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 4, 2021

He has appeared in three games with Ottawa this season. In the AHL, he had a goal and seven assists in 15 games.