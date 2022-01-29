Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Senators' defenceman Erik Brannstrom (COVID-19 protocol) skated on Saturday for the first time since being placed in the league's protocol. Head coach D.J. Smith says he will return to the lineup on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.

“He’s been out 6-7 days without skating one time so it’s not fair to him (to make him play today). He’ll practice Sunday.”

Brannstrom, 22, has played just nine games this season, recording one assist.

Forward Mark Kastelic will make his NHL debut Saturday in place of the injured Josh Norris, who will be out through the upcoming all-star break. Kastelic, 22, was selected 125th overall by the Sens in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Anton Forsberg will get the start in goal against the Ducks.

Florida Panthers

Panthers forward Joe Thornton will play tonight's game against the San Jose Sharks, according to head coach Andrew Brunette.

The former Shark has four goals and two assists in 22 games with the Panthers this season.